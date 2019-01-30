India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Preview, where to watch, timing, playing XI & more

1. Team News - India

The two remaining matches give India an ideal platform to test the bench strength and give the younger men a feel of match situations. The status of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hamstring injury is not known but according to team sources, there is nothing much to worry about. A decision on Dhoni's availability will be taken before the toss on Thursday.

In case Dhoni is available and the team management wants to avoid tinkering with the combination, he will walk in as Virat Kohli's replacement. Kohli has been rested for the remainder of the tour. However, if the visitors opt for a like-for-like replacement, then Indian fans could get a glimpse of the immensely talented Shubman Gill in the senior team jersey. In case both Gill and Dhoni are included, Dinesh Karthik could well be rested.

The bowling department also looks settled with Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets in 3 games) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6 wickets in 3 games) accounting for 14 wickets so far in the series. But Mohammed Shami, who has won back-to-back Man of the Match awards, could be given some rest as he has been playing non-stop since the start of the Australia Test series. In case Shami is rested, Khaleel Ahmed or Mohammed Siraj could be given another chance to stake their claim for the reserve pacer's slot available in the World Cup squad.

2. Team News - New Zealand

For New Zealand, everything seems to have gone haywire since the start of the series and skipper Kane Williamson has agreed that they have been completely outplayed by India. Their biggest problem has been the inability to read Kuldeep and Chahal, who have inflicted the maximum damage on the home team. Shami has also been pretty lethal in his first spell. Williamson has got starts but has not been able to convert them with scores of 64, 20 and 28 so far. Martin Guptill, an otherwise dangerous player, has also not been able to survive the new ball. With all-rounder Jimmy Neesham added to the squad, he could well feature in the playing XI.

3. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

4. Telecast details

The match Starts at 7: 30 am (IST) and it will be aired live on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. MyKhel too will provide Live Updates for you to follow.