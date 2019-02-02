India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI: Probable XI of India for the Wellington ODI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

It was Dhawan's dismissal that triggered the Indian collapse at Hamilton and the left-hander would like to make amends on Sunday with a big knock. Dhawan showed glimpses of his form in the first three ODIs and he would like to get back to those run-making ways.

2. Rohit Sharma

The fourth ODI at Hamilton was Rohit's 200th career ODI for India. But there was no memorable performance from the Mumbaikar, who is leading the side after Kohli has been given rest for the remainder of the series. Rohit will be eager to atone for that failure on a landmark day for him.

3. Shubman Gill

Gill, the star of India's ICC Under-19 World Cup triumph last year in the same country, made his ODI debut at Hamilton but it was less than satisfactory beginning - a lukewarm 22-ball 9. Gill was also pinged on his helmet by Trent Boult. He would certainly like to walk back with a better score against his game on Sunday.

4. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu was one of the batsmen who played a loose waft outside the off stump to get dismissed at Hamilton. It was simply not on for someone who is getting projected as the primary candidate for No 4 slot but is still trying to make that position his own.

5. MS Dhoni/Dinesh Karthik

The scenario remains as it was ahead of the 4th ODI. If Dhoni is fit then he might walk in at the expense of Karthik. As of now, there is no word on the hamstring injury that Dhoni suffered ahead of the 4th ODI. Dhoni's absence was felt when wickets tumbling at both ends at Hamilton and when India needed a batsman to hold at least one end.

6. Kedar Jadhav

At No 6, Kedar Jadhav has come up a few good efforts but enough to make him a sure shot selection in the XI. In that context, Jadhav would like to exploit each and every opportunity that comes his way and make himself stay relevant in the team management's scheme of things.

7. Hardik Pandya

Pandya went through two extremes in the 3rd and 4th ODIs - a strong comeback at Tauranga and a less than satisfying outing at Hamilton as part of that Indian implosion. As India aiming an unprecedented 4th win in the ODI series, Pandya can make a hefty contribution in that regard.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand batsmen had some nervy moments against Bhuvneshwar even while chasing 92. He continued the trend of picking up an early wicket in this series accounting for Martin Guptill after conceding 6, 4, 4, in consecutive balls. Bhuvi would like to chip in early one more time in this series.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

After picking up 8 wickets from first two matches, Kuldeep has gone through two wicketless matches in a row. He would like to buck that trend and help India make it 4-1 at Hamilton with a good effort.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner played a gritty little knock to take India close to 100. But he would like to see batsmen giving him a score to defend and then slip into the more familiar role as a wicket taker.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

He looked way out of shape in the three overs he bowled at Hamilton, conceding 19 runs. But the team management would like to give him another chance to prove his worth but they also have the option of bringing in Mohammed Siraj. Though they will be tempted to bring back Mohammed Shami, who is enjoying a well-earned rest after a gruelling series Down Under and three ODIs on the trot in NZ, they may just allow him to cool his heals for some more time.