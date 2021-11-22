India vs New Zealand: Bowling unit and opening batters key in series clean sweep, says Sanjay Bangar

India completed a 3-0 whitewash after registering a 73-run win over the Kiwis in the third T20I on Sunday (November 21). Rohit Sharma-led unit outplayed New Zealand in all three departments to continue their home dominance.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS show FOLLOW THE BLUES, former Team India batting coach Bangar analysed the team's performance in the T20I series and talked about the key performances during the series.

First up, Bangar was full of praise for the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who bowled well as a pair in the middle overs to cut the run flow.

"They have been very professional, they have been put under the pump a bit by the New Zealand openers but the way Indian spinners have responded in the middle overs has been fantastic. So, Ashwin and Axar Patel both bowling well in tandem has really worked well for the Indian team in the middle overs," Bangar said.

While the spinners did well when defending a score or restricting the New Zealand batters, Bangar felt the form of opening pair Rohit and KL Rahul was crucial when it came to chasing the target.

"And when they were chasing, I felt that the form that both the openers are turning out on a consistent basis has been really clinical for the Indian team performances in the series so far."

In the 3-match series, India won the toss on all three occasions and barring the third T20I in Kolkata, Rohit opted to chase in the opening two T20s in Jaipur and Ranchi.

Bangar further spoke about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the form, taking for example the incredible delivery which clean bowled Daryl Mitchell in the first T20I.

"Can't take anything away from somebody like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who's got his swing back because whenever he's played and he's bowled with that new ball, he's got his swing back.

"The wicket that he took in the first match of Daryl Mitchell was a dream and it augers really well for the Indian team because he's somebody who can give you those initial breakthroughs in the first six overs inside the powerplay and that sets any opposition on the back foot."

On the back of a fruitful IPL 2021, Harshal Patel earned a call up into the team and Bangar was impressed with the pacers ability to bowl despite dew.

"Add to that, how Harshal Patel took his chance in his debut match was really impressive because he's someone who's been known to rely a lot on his slow ball variations and in a match wherein there was a lot of dew.

"Despite that, he overcame that challenge and bowled really well with a wet ball and still used his variations, with cutters and slow bouncers. I felt that was a big plus for the Indian team as well."

India and New Zealand will resume their battle in the red ball series, which is scheduled to start with the first Test in Kanpur from November 25.