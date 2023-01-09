India vs New Zealand: Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry in Black Caps ODI squad

Henry was ruled out of the white-ball series against Pakistan and India after suffering abdominal strain on the final day of the second Test in Karachi. The 31-year-old fast bowler has been adviced two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Bracewell, with 68 international caps, had featured in the ODI series at home against the Netherlands last April. The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball in domestic cricket. He will reach Pakistan on Wednesday (January 11).

Meanwhile, pacer Jacob Duffy has been named as a replacement for Tim Southee for the India tour, which is scheduled for next week. The squad will travel to India after their three-match ODI series concludes in Pakistan on January 13.

The Black Caps begin their white-ball tour of India with the first ODI at Hyderabad on January 18, followed by matches in Raipur and Indore on January 21 and 24.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said experienced Bracewell is a like-for-like replacement for Henry in the ODI squad. New Zealand will play the first of three ODIs against Pakistan on Monday (January 9).

"Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best compliment the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India," Stead told New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"He has experience across all three formats at international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season."

On Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a drawn Test in Karachi, Stead said, "Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he's disappointed to be missing out because of injury."

"With important home series coming up, it's vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks."

The ODI squad that will tour India will be led by Tom Latham and will also see the likes of Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi and Mitch Santner involved, while Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult are all rested.

New Zealand ODI squad for India 2023

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.