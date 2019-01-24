India Vs New Zealand: Here's Probable India XI for 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman failed to make most of the opportunity in the first ODI at Napier. The Mumbaikar scored just 11 runs in the opening game after forging a partnership of 41-runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan.

The right-handed batsman slammed a ton in the first ODI against Australia but failed to maintain the similar performances.

The second-ranked batsman in ICC ODI rankings would be eager to play a big knock in the second ODI. Rohit has scored 279 runs in 11 ODIs played in New Zealand and he must be hoping to improve his numbers.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman from Delhi was under a lot of pressure before the first ODI for he wasn't scoring runs. Dhawan seemed to have regained his form with an unbeaten knock of 75 off 103 balls as India chased down the target of 156.

Dhawan slammed a fifty after a gap of 10 innings and it would have certainly boosted the confidence of the southpaw. He would be aiming to continue scoring runs in the remainder of the series.

3. Virat Kohli

The India captain and batting mainstay looked in sublime form in the opening game against the Kiwis. His partnership of 91-runs with Dhawan ensured India register an easy win in the series opener. But Kohli failed to notch up a well-deserved half-century as he fell for 45.

The team would be hoping for another big knock from their captain charismatic. Since Kohli has been rested from the last two ODIs, one can expect a big knock from Kohli in the second game.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The right-handed batsman from Hyderabad got a chance in the first ODI and came in to bat at his regular spot i.e. No. 4. Rayudu, who didn't have a memorable outing in Australia, must be striving to score runs and cement his position in the side.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran cricketer didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI but he was at his best from behind the stumps. Dhoni effected a quick stumping and acted as a mentor to the spinners which helped them dominate New Zealand middle-order.

With the bat, the 37-year-old Jharkhand man who was awarded the man of the series in the Australia series would be looking to play the anchor's role in New Zealand as well. Dhoni averages 90 with the bat in NZ and that makes him a dangerous batsman.

6. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman from Pune will be performing the duties as a middle-order batsman and a part-time spinner in the second ODI as well.

Jadhav bagged a wicket from three overs he was operated by his skipper and would once again be asked to bowl a few overs to break the partnerships.

Jadhav made his comeback to the side after a long gap and ended up playing a match-winning knock of 61* in the third ODI against Australia.

He struck a century-stand with senior-pro MS Dhoni and took India home in the deciding game in Melbourne.

7. Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal

The Saurashtra all-rounder played his role of the second spinner to perfection during the entire Australia series but he was not picked up in the first ODI in New Zealand. He was the most economical bowler for India in the second ODI in Australia but failed to get a wicket in the third ODI.

Since Jadeja is a brilliant fielder and always helps the team by saving 15-20 runs with his fielding he might be included in the side as India's fielding in the first ODI wasn't impressive.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star for India in the third ODI against Australia in which he returned with a six-for. The wrist-spinner continued his good form in New Zealand as well when he claimed two important wickets of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. Captain Kohli might, thus, be inclined to play him if the conditions the wrist spinner.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

He didn't look as impressive with the ball in the first ODI but Bhuvneshwar was the big positive from the limited-overs series against Australia. Bhuvneshwar, who didn't play a single Test match in Australia, found his form back in the limited-overs series.

The conditions in New Zealand would suit his style of bowling and the right-arm pacer would be hoping to find his rhythm in the Kiwi land as well.

In Australia, the pacer had done exceedingly well for India with the new ball as he gave the opposition those early breakthroughs in the first powerplay. His disciplined bowling with the new and the old will play a crucial role in India's success in New Zealand.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman was brought into the side for the first ODI against New Zealand and made an immediate impact. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India as he returned with a four-for. The wrist-spinner was once again at his best in the first ODI in Napier and must be hoping to continue a similar show.

Kuldeep has been a major reason for India's success in the limited-overs and as not many New Zealand players have faced him, he looked so dangerous in the first ODI.

10. Mohammed Shami

The senior pacer was awarded the man of the match for his superb bowling effort in the first ODI. Shami was simply amazing with the new ball as he removed the Kiwi openers cheaply and became fastest Indian bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets.

A fitter Shami has found his touch with the white ball as well and he's presenting his case strongly in front of the selectors to get that ticket to England as a third pacer. Shami is bowling at a decent pace which has always been his strength, which gives the team management all the more reason to give him some more match practice.

11. Khaleel Ahmed:

The left-arm pacer was not picked up in the second and third ODI against Australia owing to his poor show in the first game. He didn't feature in the opening game against New Zealand but the young pacer might get a chance in the second ODI if the conditions favour a swing bowler.

Young Khaleel, if gets a chance, will have to put up an improved show with the ball at Napier to cement his position further.