India vs New Zealand: Kohli's men batter Kiwis by 90 runs

1. The Rohit-Shikhar stand

The Bay Oval pitch was flat and India needed a total that could add pressure on New Zealand while chasing. India took the first step correctly with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan cracking a fifty each, though the former might be ruing the missed chance to score another hundred. Rohit got out for 87. But together they added 154 runs for the opening stand and don't get carried away by the volume of the partnership. It was as much based on pragmatism as on brute power. The only real chance to separate the duo came in the very first ball of the match when Rohit edged Trent Boult but a diving Tom Latham could not get to the ball. From there on, the Rohit-Shikhar duet kept India ahead.

2. The Dhoni-Jadhav explosion

Ambati Rayudu, India's No 4 designate, got out in the 46th over with the score reading 271 and India some distance away from a total that can put the Kiwis under pressure. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav did exactly that. They added 53 runs from 4.2 overs to take India to a par total. But it has to be said that of the 53 runs, 21 runs came off the last over bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Jadhav used the extra pace of Ferguson to notch up two fours and a six and Dhoni added another four as India made up sufficiently for the lethargy after the dismissal of Dhawan and Rohit.

3. The opening spell

Like they did in the Napier ODI, Indian new ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami did not allow Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to get off to a brisk start, the kind they were giving against Sri Lanka recently. Guptill was frustrated by the lack of opportunity to open his shoulders and a desperate uppish cut off Bhuvneshwar ended in the hands of Yuzvendra Chahal at third man. Skipper Kane Williamson played three gorgeous shots - two pulls for six and a backfoot punch through covers off Shami for a boundary. It seemed that Williamson was set for a bigger role. But Shami managed to elicit a chop by Williamson on to his own stumps and New Zealand struggled thereafter for momentum.

4. Spinners tweak Kiwis

The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav shared seven wickets among them to strangle New Zealand's chase. Kuldeep was especially magnificent varying his length often to keep the batsmen guessing. The Kiwi batsmen never looked comfortable using their feet, often playing rooted in the crease. They struggled to rotate the strike regularly or play the big shots as regularly as they would have liked. Once the rhythm deserted them, the New Zealand batsmen found it tough to stitch together a meaningful target.