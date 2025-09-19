ILT20 Auction 2025: Schedule, Rules, Team Purse - All You Need to Know

India vs Oman Toss Result, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and Bat First, Make Two Changes

India take on Oman in their final Group A match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Friday (September 19) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India has secured a Super Four spot with convincing wins over UAE (by 9 wickets) and Pakistan (by 7 wickets). Oman, under Jatinder Singh's captaincy, is eliminated after heavy defeats to Pakistan (by 93 runs) and UAE (by 42 runs).

India vs Oman Toss Result

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the Toss and elected to Bat first.

India vs Oman Playing 11

India captain Suryakumar Yadav mentioned a few changes to the Indian side. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are into the side for this match, replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

"We have not batted in this competition. We want to know our batting depth. Having game time ahead of Super Four and we want to tick all the boxes. It is one of the favourite grounds, and hopefully we get a chance to entertain them all," Yadav said.

Surya confirmed India have made two changes to their side. He mentioned Harshit Rana and comically forgot the other name. Despite trying repeatedly, Surya was unable to name the final change and even chuckled, 'I have become like Rohit'.

In a similar way, Oman captain Jatinder Singh also forgot to name both of their changes.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava