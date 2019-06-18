India vs Pakistan aftermath: Sania Mirza takes a break from Twitter after being trolled for Pakistan’s loss

ICC World Cup 2019: Please don't use bad words: Amir, Malik urge some restraint in criticism

This time, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has also been the victim of unnecessary criticism. Mirza, who is married to Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has found herself in the midst of controversy several times before, and this time was no different.

Pictures of Sania and Shoaib sitting in a Manchester restaurant with their son ahead of the all-important clash surfaced on social media. And twitterati backlashed as Shoaib’s poor run on the field continued. Mirza was heavily trolled on Twitter and the tennis ace decided to take a break from Twitter.

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Joining the social media outburst was actress Veena Malik. The actress took to the social media site to point out that she was the place they had visited was 'hazardous’ for kids.

Veena tweeted: "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Being a mother, Sania lashed out that she cared about her son 'more than anyone else’. The tennis ace tweeted: "Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does. I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher".

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

But later Mirza added a more mellow tweet to prevent it from blowing out of proportion, tweeting, "Thank you for your concern though. Means a lot"

Having endured her share of the aftermath, the tennis ace announced that she will be taking a break from the social media site. 'Twitter cracks me up.. and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys... it’s break time', tweeted Mirza.

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?!



Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th



Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

Her husband Shoaib Malik also took to Twitter to clarify that the outing was not on the eve of the match, while stating that he was disappointed that he has to explain what he’s doing in his personal life.