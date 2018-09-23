India Vs Pakistan: MS Dhoni keeps impressing with DRS, Twitterati call it Dhoni Review System

Dubai, Sep 23: Mahendra Singh Dhoni keeps proving time and again that he's one of the sharpest cricketing brain and his success rate with the Decision Review System (DRS) is testimony to the same.

Ironically, MS Dhoni - who has been one of the staunch critics of the referral system - has hardly got his calls for the review wrong. Dhoni's presence behind the stumps has ensured India have been the most successful side in terms of success with the DRS.

Dhoni has retired from Test cricket and that has been a reason why Virat Kohli and his boys have been making so many mistakes with the DRS in the longer format of the game. But Dhoni's presence in the limited-overs has resulted in team's success with the review.

In the third Super Four game against Pakistan, the veteran wicket-keeper showed his brilliance while prompting the skipper to take the DRS. As the pacers failed in getting the early breakthrough with the new ball, skipper Rohit Sharma introduced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over itself.

On the final ball of the over Chahal appealed for opener Imam-ul-Haq's LBW but the umpire didn't rule in his favour. As the impact of the ball was in line, Dhoni immediately asked Rohit to take the DRS. The ball tracking proved Dhoni right as the ball was pitching in the line and hitting the wickets and the umpire was forced to change his decision. India, thus got their breakthrough thanks to the former cricketer.

Experts and fans were equally impressed with Dhoni's knack with the DRS and termed it as Dhoni Review System. Here's who said what on Twitter.