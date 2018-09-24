India Vs Pakistan: Records tumble as Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan star in India's ruthless win

Both Rohit and Shikhar looked in total control as none of the Pakistani bowlers could trouble them when the two walked into the middle to begin run chase after their bowlers ensured their opponents post a below-par score on a pitch looking conducive for batting.

Rohit and Shikhar, who already had two fifty-plus partnerships in the tournament, didn't let the opportunity slip away from their hands this time and posted record 210-runs for the opening wicket and created record. This was the highest opening partnership by Indian openers against Pakistan and also their highest opening stands in the Asia Cup.

The duo surpassed the previous best opening partnership against Pakistan which was held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (159 runs) which came in 1998 at Dhaka.

In the due course of their partnership, both Rohit and Shikhar touched several milestones and leapfrogged several partnership records as well.

Here are a few records were broken by Shikhar and Rohit:

# Rohit Sharma completed 7000 ODI runs and became the 5th quickest to this benchmark in 181 innings.

# Rohit also completed 5000 ODI runs as an opener and he is the second quickest with 102 innings.

# He also completed 300 international sixes in 301 innings and happens to be the second quickest to 300 International Sixes. He's joined MS Dhoni in the elite group.

# He is the second captain to slam 3 consecutive fifties in Asia Cup after MS Dhoni.

# The 210-run stand between Rohit and Dhawan is the fourth highest partnership for the first wicket for India in ODIs. The 258-run stand between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar against Kenya tops the list. Sachin-Sourav's 252 against Sri Lanka is the second highest while Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane's231 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 is the third on the list.

# This was the fifth occasion when Indian openers have added more than 200 runs. Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag had added 201 runs against New Zealand in Hamilton back in 2009.

# This was the 13th hundred-plus opening stand between Rohit and Shikhar. They have so far opened together in 82 innings. Only Ganguly and Tendulkar (21) in 136 innings, Gilchrist-Hayden (16) in 114 innings and Greenidge-Haynes (15) in 102 innings have got more century partnerships as openers.

# They have surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's 12 hundred-plus opening stans for India in the ODIs.

# This was India's second highest partnership for any wicket against Pakistan (Sachin-Sidhu added 231 for the second wicket in 1996) and the best opening partnership against Pakistan in one-day internationals.

# This was India's 21st biggest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket.

# This was also the highest opening stand between the duo. They've surpassed their previous best of 178 against Australia at Nagpur in 2013.

# This was the highest opening stand for India in Asia Cup, going past 161 runs stand between Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar at Sharjah in 1995.

# This is India's biggest win over Pakistan in terms of wickets in hand.