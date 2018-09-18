India vs Pakistan: The most memorable Asia Cup matches

This will be the first meeting between India and Pakistan since the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Oval, London, on June 18, 2017. So, the cricketing world is excited to see them back on the field and on this occasion MyKhel looks at some of the best Indo-Pak clashes in the Asia Cup.

March, 2, 2014, Dhaka - Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket

The Dhaka pitch was slow and spinners from both the sides were leading the show. Batting first, India laboured their way to 245 for eight in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja making near-run-a-ball fifties.

With 13 runs needed of 12 balls with three wickets in hand, Pakistan eventually seemed to have mastered India, the pitch and the situation. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a brilliant 49th over. He picked up the wickets of Umar Gul and Mohammad Talha conceding just three runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli summoned R Ashwin who till then bowled a very economical spell for the 50th over. Ashwin castled Saeed Ajmal with a carrom ball off the first ball of the final over and at that juncture Pakistan had lost three wickets in the pace of seven balls scoring just three singles.

India seemed to have cross the line before Junaid Khan took a single in the second ball of the over to bring Afridi to strike. Sensing that Afridi moving away to make room to free his hands, Ashwin followed the batsman with a slightly short-pitched ball.

Afridi went ahead with the shot and sent it over deep extra cover boundary for a six despite connecting the ball with the bottom of his bat. The next ball too the pattern repeated.

Afridi carted Ashwin over long-on and the ball cleared the ropes for a maximum despite coming off a leading edge. Afridi stood in the middle of the pitch with his hands stretched and he even kissed - rather inadvertently - the non-striker Junaid Khan. The victory meant so much for him!

March 18, 2012, Dhaka - India won by 6 wickets

Once they put up 329 for six in 50 overs with openers Nasir Jamshed (112) and Mohammed Hafeez (105) slamming centuries, Pakistan might have felt confident. Gautam Gambhir's second ball dismissal too might have added to Pakistan's confidence.

But they discounted Kohli and not entirely without reason as till then he had made 16, 18 and 9 in three innings against him. But little did they know about Kohli's penchant to rewrite history then. For the next 211 minutes, Kohli owned Pakistan.

He smashed 183 off 148 balls with 22 fours and a six as India reached 330 in 47.5 overs. The knock was so reminiscent of his 133 not out off a mere 86 balls against Sri Lanka at Hobart, Australia, that helped India chase down 321 in just 36.4 overs - barely three weeks prior to his Mirpur classic.

June 26, 2008 - Karachi - India won by 6 wickets

Riding on Shoaib Malik's 119-ball 125, Pakistan piled 299 for four in 50 overs. Malik hammered 16 fours a six en route his innings. Chasing 300 against Pakistan at their home could have been an immense task and the early departure of Gautam Gambhir too pointed to a tough time for India.

But what followed was an Indian opera. Virender Sehwag smashed 119 off 95 balls and Suresh Raina made 84 off 69 balls as the duo added a staggering 198 runs. Yuvraj Singh (48) and MS Dhoni (26 not out) chipped in as India raced past the target in just 42.1 overs.