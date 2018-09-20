Cricket

India Vs Pakistan: When Zaman's 'Rapper' Style, Karthik's nickname caught Gavaskar's attention

By PTI
Dubai, Sep 20: The legend has it that Sunil Gavaskar during his days as a young cricketer of Dadar Union Club was given a piece of advice by club' mentor Vithal 'Marshal' Patil --- "If you can't be a cricketer, at least dress like one".

The legendary opener has always been very touchy about how players treat their jerseys and caps as he learnt a lesson from his maternal uncle Madhav Mantri, when as a kid, he had demanded to wear former's India pullovers.

"You need to earn that pull over to wear it," little Sunny was told by his uncle. No wonder, he wasn't exactly amused when he saw Fakhar Zaman trying to resemble a rapper wearing his national cap backside while bowling the 18th over of the Indian innings.

"Somebody may be the captain should tell him that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (Pakistan Super League) may be but this is the national team," Gavaskar said on air for the host broadcasters Star Sports.

In the next over, Zaman was seen handing the cap to the umpires. However, the former India captain then turned his attention towards Dinesh Karthik, whose jersey name carries his initials 'DK', which is also his nickname in the cricketing circuit.

"Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 1:02 [IST]
