India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: As it happened: Dharamsala match abandoned due to rain

Dharamsala, March 12: Amidst growing concerns about the coronavirus across the globe, India will face South Africa in the first ODI here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday (March 12). But the match was abandoned after rains of varying intensity even prevented the toss from taking place.

India will be eyeing an early lead in the series, so do South Africa and the two protagonists have experienced contrasting fortunes in their last ODI assignments. New Zealand blanked India 3-0 while South Africa inflicted a 3-0 drubbing on Australia.

But past results matter for little as India is a different animal at home conditions. Can India start the series brightly or will the Proteas make the early running? Follow MyKhel Live Update here.

First ODI has been abandoned due to rain Not much has changed in Dharamsala and this could be heading towards nowhere point Situation has not improved much in Dharamsala and we might just be getting close to red line. Remember, last year the T20I between India and SA too was washed out. Fingers, toes crossed The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 6:30pm IST#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4pPKJsmRBW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020 Heavy drizzle now. Covers are on. Floodlits are on Dharamsala and super soppers are trying to dry the ground There is a thunderstorm predicted around 5 pm IST at Dharamsala. Ground inspection is being done. Covers are off for the time, but toss is still away as it needs a fully dry ground. Its 2.30 pm and the match falls into reduced game period. Not so promising Latest visuals coming in from Dharamsala. Does not look great at the moment.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Ob0GMvplm0 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020 The ground is still covered It's raining still in Dharamsala, and apparently it has been intensified. Drizzle again in Dharamsala and that means inspection could be further delayed. The ground is wet as per reports, any way we have inspection 5 minutes Rain delays toss at Dharamsala. Inspection at 1.15 pm. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of first ODI between India and SA at Dharamsala and the toss is about 10 minutes away.