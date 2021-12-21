India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021: SuperSport Park Centurion Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats

India under Virat Kohli and new coach Rahul Dravid will attempt to win their first ever Test series against South Africa away from home.

India will be without opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for this Test series as both are recuperating from respective injuries at the NCA. Kohli himself is not among runs of late and senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are also struggling for runs.

So, the task is cut out for the Indians on this tour but on the positive side, India have a bowling attack that can hit the straps in South Africa. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj and veteran spinner R Ashwin can challenge any team under any conditions.

So, here are some essential details of the first Test like weather and pitch report at the SuperSport Park laced with some records and stats.

1. Centurion Pitch Report The SuperSport Park pitch often favours fast bowlers throughout the day. The outfield at this venue is lightning quick and they get good value for their shots here. But overall, fast bowlers will be eager to get out here and have a bowl. 2. Centurion Weather Report Weather poses a big threat to the Boxing Day Test as first, second, fourth and fifth day could see scattered thunderstorms and third day is predicted to be cloudy. So, there is a chance that we see a truncated Test at Gauteng. 3. India vs SA Test records Total Tests: 39; India won: 14; SA won: 15; Draw: 10 Highest run-getter: Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter from either side with 1741 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 42.46 with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties. Current Test captain of India, Virat Kohli has made 1075 runs from 12 Tests at a stunning average of 59.72 with 3 hundreds and 3 fifties. Current India coach Rahul Dravid has made 1252 runs from 21 Tests at 33.83 with 2 hundreds and 5 fifties. For South Africa, the highest run-getter is Jacques Kallis with 1734 runs 18 Tests at a whopping average of 69.36 with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties. Most wickets: Anil Kumble leads the chart with 84 wickets from 21 Tests. Among the current crop, R Ashwin has taken 53 wickets from 10 matches, Mohammed Shami 34 wickets from 8 Tests and Umesh Yadav 16 wickets from 14 matches. For South Africa, pacer Dale Steyn is the highest wicket-taker with 65 wickets from 14 matches. 4. Squad India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj. Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. South Africa: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.