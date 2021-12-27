India vs South Africa 1st Test: Lungi Ngidi explains how change of ends worked for him on Day 1

Team India made a strong start and pushed South Africa on the backfoot with a gritty batting effort. The newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 122, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal struck a resolute 123-ball 60 as India rode on the duo's century-plus opening stand to end day one on 272/3.

After remaining wicketless and ineffective in the first session, Ngidi got a change in the end in the afternoon session and that proved to be a good move.

As the rest of the Protea attack lacked control, Ngidi was also struggling but a change of ends did the trick for him. "I asked at lunch if I could switch ends, but obviously, everyone prefers their certain end so I had to wait my turn.

"I was just struggling from the other side a little bit and finding the right areas, but once I came (to) this side I felt comfortable and all of a sudden, things started happening for me," he said at the press conference after the day's proceedings.

He said the home side bowlers were a little disappointed with the wicket as it lacked swing. "The wicket did less than we thought it was gonna do. And they (Indians) had good disciplines, they left well.

"I expected a bit more swing and when that didn't happen, you obviously got to change your plans and trying to get the ball to move off the deck and that was happening on both ends. The game plan was to try and attack the stumps, and the pads."

While talking about his team's overall effort on day one, the 25-year-old said, "It's Test cricket, you win sessions, you lose sessions. All in all, it's been a good day of cricket. There's still a lot on that wicket. Things can happen quickly."

After an ordinary bowling effort in the first session, Ngidi's 41st over the double strike in successive balls pulled things back a bit for South Africa.

"If you get two wickets in two balls, that means anything can happen. And if we can get a couple of breakthroughs early in the morning that could turn the game on its head. "Still the balls catching the edge, going towards the slips... It would be great if we can keep them under 340-350."

Ngidi was the only wicket-taker for South Africa on the day, returning with 3/45 in 17 overs and also became the only bowler to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara on golden duck twice in Tests.

(With PTI inputs)