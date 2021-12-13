India vs South Africa 2021-22: Head to head records, Test records; Most Runs, Most Wickets

On the contrary, South Africa have won a series in India in the 1999-2000 tour under Hansie Cronje. Can India turn the template under Virat Kohli and new coach Rahul Dravid this time? We will have to wait on that but for the time being relish some statistics between India and South Africa in Tests.

Here are results of previous series between India and South Africa, and nuggets like most runs, most wickets etc.

India in South Africa (1992/93)

1st Test, Durban: Nov 13-17, 1992, Match drawn

2nd Test, Johannesburg: Nov 26-30, 1992, Match drawn

3rd Test, Port Elizabeth - Dec 26-29, 1992, South Africa won by 9 wickets.

4th Test, Cape Town, Jan 02-06, 1992, Match drawn.

South Africa in India (1996/97)

1st Test, Ahmedabad - Nov 20-23, 1996, India won by 64 runs

2nd Test, Kolkata - Nov 27-Dec 1, 1996, South Africa won by 329 runs

3rd Test, Kanpur - Dec 8-12, 1996, India won by 280 runs

Result India 2, South Africa 1

India in South Africa (1996/97)

1st Test at Durban - Dec 26-28, 1996, South Africa won by 328 runs

2nd Test at Cape Town - Jan 2-6, 1997, South Africa won by 282 runs

3rd Test at Johannesburg - Jan 16-20, 1997, Match drawn

Result South Africa 2, Drawn 1

South Africa in India (1999/2000)

1st Test at Mumbai - Feb 24-26, 2000, South Africa won by 4 wickets

2nd Test at Bangalore - Mar 2-6, 2000, South Africa won by an innings and 71 runs

Result South Africa 2

India in South Africa (2001/02)

1st Test at Bloemfontein - Nov 3-6, 2001, South Africa won by 9 wickets

2nd Test at Port Elizabeth - Nov 16-20, 2001, Match drawn

Result South Africa 1, Drawn 1

South Africa in India (2004/05)

1st Test at Kanpur - Nov 20-24, 2004, Match drawn.

2nd Test at Kolkata - Nov 28-Dec 2, 2004, India won by 8 wickets

Result India 1, Drawn 1

India in South Africa (2006/07)

1st Test at Johannesburg - Dec 15-18, 2006, India won by 123 runs

2nd Test at Durban - Dec 26-30, 2006, South Africa won by 174 runs

3rd Test at Cape Town - Jan 2-6, 2007, South Africa won by 5 wickets

Result South Africa 2, India 1

South Africa in India (2007/08)

1st Test at Chennai - Mar 26-30, 2008, Match drawn

2nd Test at Ahmedabad - Apr 3-5, 2008, South Africa won by an innings and 90 runs

3rd Test at Kanpur - Apr 11-13, 2008, India won by 8 wickets

Result India 1, South Africa 1, Drawn 1

South Africa in India (2009-10)

Ist Test at Nagpur - Feb 06-09, 2010, South Africa won by an innings and 6-runs

2nd Test at Kolkata - Feb 14-18, 2010, India won by an innings and 57-runs

Result: Test India 1, South Africa 1

India in South Africa (2010-11)

Ist Test at Centurian - Dec 16-20, 2010, South Africa won by innings and 25 runs.

2nd Test at Durban - Dec 26-29, 2010, India won by 87 runs

3rd Test at Cape Town - Jan 2-6, 2011, Match drawm.

Result South Africa 1, India 1, Drawn 1

India in South Africa (2013-14)

Ist Test at Johannesburg - Dec-18-22, 2013 - Match Drawn

2nd Test at Durban - Dec 26-30, 2013 - South Africa won by 10 wickets

Result South Africa 1, Drawn 1

South Africa in India 2015-16

1st Test at Mohali - Nov 5-7, India won by 108 runs

2nd Test at Bangalore - Nov 14-18, Drawn

3rd Test at Nagpur - Nov 25-27, India won by 124 runs

4th Test at New Delhi - Dec 3-7, India won by 337-runs

Result India 3, Drawn 1

India in South Africa 2018

1st Test, Cape Town; January 5-8; South Africa won by 72 runs

2nd Test, Centurion; January 13-17; South Africa won by 135 runs

3rd Test, Johannesburg; January 24-27; India won by 63 runs

Result South Africa 2, India 1

South Africa in India 2019-20

1st Test at Visakhapatnam; Oct 2-6, 2019; India won by 203 runs

2nd Test at Ranchi; Oct 10-13, 2019; India won by an innings and 137 runs

3rd Test at Pune; Oct 19-22, 2019; India won by an innings and 202 runs

India in South Africa 2021-22

1st Test at Johannesburg; Dec 17-21, 2021

2nd Test at Centurion; Dec 26-30, 2021

3rd Test at Johannesburg; Jan 3-7, 2022.

Test records

Highest run-getter: Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter with 1741 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 42.46 with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties.

Current Test captain of India, Virat Kohli has made 1075 runs from 12 Tests at a stunning average of 59.72 with 3 hundreds and 3 fifties.

Current India coach Rahul Dravid has made 1252 runs from 21 Tests at 33.83 with 2 hundreds and 5 fifties.

For South Africa, the highest run-getter is Jacques Kallis with 1734 runs 18 Tests at a whopping average of 69.36 with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties.

Most wickets: Anil Kumble leads the chart with 84 wickets from 21 Tests.

Among the current crop, R Ashwin has taken 53 wickets from 10 matches, Ravindra Jadeja 42 wickets from 8 matches, Mohammed Shami 34 wickets from 8 Tests and Umesh Yadav 16 wickets from 14 matches.

For South Africa, Dale Steyn is the highest wicket-taker with 65 wickets from 14 matches.