India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen slammed unbeaten half-centuries to overhaul the target and also made look India's bowling toothless. The Rishabh Pant-led side failed to defend a decent total on the Kotla surface as chasing seemed easier. With this win, the visitors went 1-0 up in the five-match series. With that defeat, India's dream to create a world record of 13 successive T20I wins was dashed.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Cuttack Barabati Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Dimensions, Weather Forecast

The teams now head to Cuttack for the second T20I on Sunday (June 12) and the Men In Blue will have to make some necessary corrections in their approach to get on the winning ways. Team India's bowling, especially in the death overs, was a major letdown as they leaked heavily in the slog overs as Miller and Dussen hammered them all-round the park.

All three India pacers i.e. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan were expensive between 15th and 20th over. They erred in their line-and-lengths and the set Protea batters punished them at their will. The only positive for India from the opening T20I is their batting as their top and middle-order did well to propel the team to a big total against a quality SA bowling attack.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

1. Squads: India: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. 2. Probable Playing 11 India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Team 1: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Dinesh Karthik, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabda, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj Captain: David Miller, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada. Team 2: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Prediction: Team India is trailing 1-nil in the series and they will have to make a comeback and return to the winning ways in Cuttack. The Rishabh Pant-led side might put up an even better show in the 2nd T20I but our prediction is that South Africa can carry the winning momentum forward and win it.