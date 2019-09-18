India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli goes past Rohit to become highest run-getter in T20Is

1. Kohli surpasses Rohit

Kohli now has 2440 runs as against Rohit Sharma who has 2434 runs. New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill is third in the list with 2283 runs. The fourth and fifth place is occupied by Shoaib Malik (2263) and Brendon McCullum who has 2140 runs and both of them are not playing T20s anymore while the Kiwi is retired from cricket.

2. Kohli stacks up another 50

While Rohit Sharma has four hundreds in T20Is, Kohli is yet to make a hundred in the format. Kohli now has 22 fifties without a hundred in T20Is, a record that he would like to obliterate at the earliest. Australian opener David Warner is a distant second with 13 hundreds and Zimbabwe's Paul Stirling has 12. With 11 fifties, JP Duminy of South Africa is third. AB de Villers, Mohammad Hafeez, Hamilton Masakadza, Eoin Morgan, Kusal Perera, Babar Azam and Marlon Samuels have 10 fifties each.

3. Kohli in run chases

In T20Is, Kohli has made 1381 runs from 30 innings at 81.23 with 15 fifties. In ODIs, Kohli has made 6850 runs from 131 innings at 68.50 with 26 hundreds and 30 fifties. All while chasing. Incredible.

4. Kohli on chasing

"Adapting to different formats is nothing but a mindset to make your team win. If you want to win a game for your team, you will find a way. That's the most important thing. I never think for myself, it's always about what the team needs. Test cricket, one-day cricket ... the will should be to win the game for your country," said Kohli.