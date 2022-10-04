India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Captains' Comments, Pitch Report

Having already won the series 2-0, the Indian team management has made three changes to their playing eleven in the inconsequential tie against the Proteas. Senior players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also missing the match due to a niggle.

In the absence of these three players, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been included in the playing eleven. The hosts are playing with five batters and six bowlers tonight. Birthday boy Rishabh Pant is likely to open the batting for India in the absence of Rahul and Kohli.

After winning the toss, the India captain said, "We're going to field first. It's a very high-scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way."

South Africa - who are looking for a consolation win - have also made a change to their playing eleven by including Dwaine Pretorious in the side and rested Anrich Nortje.

"Wasn't too sure on what to do today, not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is our last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of the World Cup. One change today - Dwayne Pretorius comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace. We need to win today, it is a chance for some of our batters to find some form, and also as a group to try and click together," said Bavuma after the coin toss.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch Report: First thing to draw your attention to, it's a small stadium. 63 metres on the off-side, 60 metres on the leg side. It's always a good pitch in Indore, this is one of the surfaces where the bowlers wouldn't want to bowl. There are a few cracks that could help them, but the size of the ground is a worry. Even a few mishits could end up out of the ground. The team winning the toss will want to chase here. If you're batting first, you atleast need to score more than 180.