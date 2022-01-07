India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Predicted 11, India Record at Newlands

After India won the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs, Soth Africa fought back into the series with a 7-wicket win at the Wanderers on Thursday (January 6).

India are trying to register their first-ever series win in South Africa and they will have another crack at it at Cape Town.

In all likelihood, India will regain the services of skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the second Test with an upper back spasm. Head coach Rahul Dravid indicated that Kohli should be ready for the Cape Town Test as he has hit the training.

However, there will be fitness concern over Mohammad Siraj, who suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test at the Wanderers.

So, here is a hand guide to the India vs South Africa 3rd Test that contains match timing, channels, a predicted 11 and India’s record at the Newlands Cricket Stadium.

1. Match day and time The third Test between India and South Africa will start on January 11 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. 2 Where to watch The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Networks. The Live Streaming will be Disney + HotStar. 3 Predicted 11 India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav/Ishant Sharma. South Africa: Dean Elgar (Captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaja, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier. 4 India’s record at Newlands, Cape Town India have a poor record at this venue. They have played 5 Tests here so far and lost 3 of them and drew 2.