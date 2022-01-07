India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Predicted 11, India Record at Newlands

1. Match day and time
The third Test between India and South Africa will start on January 11 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The match starts at 1.30 PM IST.
2 Where to watch
The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Networks. The Live Streaming will be Disney + HotStar.
3 Predicted 11
India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav/Ishant Sharma.
South Africa: Dean Elgar (Captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaja, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier.
4 India’s record at Newlands, Cape Town
India have a poor record at this venue. They have played 5 Tests here so far and lost 3 of them and drew 2.