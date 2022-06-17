India vs South Africa 4th T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

India and SA will now play the series deciding 5th T20I at Bangalore on Sunday (June 19).

Once the batters helped India post 169 on the board in a slightly tacky pitch, the task for SA was always going to be tough.

1

Dinesh Karthik, who made his maiden T20I fifty, and Hardik Pandya, who etched a mature innings, powered India to a fighting total after an insipid beginning to the innings, once SA won the toss and elected to field.

SA suffered a blow as skipper Temba Bavuma had to walk off the field after injuring his hand while batting. They visitors never gained any sort of rhythm in their chase and were folded for 87, their lowest ever total in T20Is.

Avesh Khan was the pick of Indian bowlers picking up 4 wickets while Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with their own contributions.

Here we are offering after-match details of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I such as man of the match, post-match presentation highlights, captains’ comments and full list of award winners.

Full list of awards

Strongest performer: Marco Jansen (104M six, Rs 1 lakh)

Game Changer: Avesh Khan (Rs 1 lakh)

LIT Performer: Harshal Patel (Rs 1 lakh)

Man of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (Rs 1 lakh)

Captains’ Comments

Keshav Maharaj, Standing-in for injured SA captain Temba Bavuma: “We thought we got better in the back of the innings but our performance with the ball was bad up top. Maybe it was a lack of proactivity we need to address. We never got going with the bat, there were no foundational partnerships and their bowlers were good. DK played really well. I am bowling well, hope to continue. We expect it to be a cracker in Bengaluru.”

Rishabh Pant, India captain: “We talked about execution and here are the results! We can talk about toss but whichever team plays better generally wins. Really happy with Hardik putting up a stand while DK went for the kill, that's when the bowlers felt the pressure. As an individual, there are points for improvement but am not too concerned.”

Dinesh Karthik, Man of the Match: “Just feels good, I'm getting used to being interviewed with people I played with. I'm very secure in this set up. In the last game, things did not go well but I felt safe after going back to the dressing room. I am thinking a bit better and am able to assess situations better. That comes from planning and experience. They bowled brilliantly up front, our openers could not get going. When I went in, Hardik told me to bide time.

“To execute things well is great. To go and be a local boy in Bengaluru, despite not representing RCB, is a thrill. The series is on the line which is great. Rahul Dravid has focused on what batters and bowlers need to do and not the results, the dressing room is secure and feels fuzzy which is good. That clarity and environment has helped.”