India vs South Africa 5th T20: Bengaluru M Chinnaswamy Stadium Weather Today Hourly

India went 0-2 down following demoralising defeats to the Proteas in the first two matches of the ongoing series, but the Rishabh Pant-led Men in Blue bounced back to level the series with back-to-back wins in the third and fourth T20s.

Following a 48-run win in Visakhapatnam, Dinesh Karhik and Avesh Khan played starring roles in the team's 82-run victory over Temba Bavuma's South Africa in Rajkot on Friday (June 17).

Now, Team India will look to seal the series in Bengaluru. But, will the match take place as the host city Bengaluru has witnessed rainfall in the past few days?

With monsoon season starting in India, rain is expected with thunderstorms also on the match day. The temperature will range between 20 and 26°C. The wind will be flowing from the west at 10-15 kmph.

According to Weather.com, there is a 76% chance of rainfall during the game, which could lead to a stop-start affair, while AccuWeather predicts 53% of rain in the day and 34% in the night with a cloud cover of 99% for most part of the day.

Here is the hourly update from Accu Weather ahead of India vs South Africa 5th T20:

Here is what the weather-channel forecasts and it doesn't look great:

As the above prediction from Accu Weather shows there is a big chance of thunderstorms just a few hours ahead of the start of play and also chance of rain at the start of play, which may result in a delay to the toss and the match start time.

But with prediction of less or no rain from 8 PM IST and the drainage facility in the M Chinnaswamy stadium also being top notch, there is a chance of the game being played.

However, weather-channel forecasts heavy showers in parts of the city from 4 PM IST till at least 10 PM IST, meaning we could be in for a shorter game as the overs could be recuced due to the delay or the Duckworth-Lewis method will also come into play. At least 5 overs-a-side could decide the winner of the match and the series.

The law states, "all matches in which both teams have not had an opportunity of batting for a minimum of 5 overs, shall be declared a No Result."

Rules for Interrupted Matches

16.4.1.1 If, due to suspension of play after the start of the match, the number of overs in the innings of either team has to be revised to a lesser number than originally allotted (minimum of 5 overs), then a revised target score (to win) should be set for the number of overs which the team batting second will have the opportunity of facing. This revised target is to be calculated using DLS. The target set will always be a whole number and one run less will constitute a Tie.

16.4.2.1 If the innings of the side batting second is suspended (with at least 5 overs bowled) and it is not possible for the match to be resumed, the match will be decided by comparison with the DLS 'Par Score' determined at the instant of the suspension using DLS. If the score is equal to the par score, the match is a Tie. Otherwise the result is a victory, or defeat, by the margin of runs by which the score exceeds, or falls short of, the Par Score.