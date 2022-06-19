India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Toss, Playing 11, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments: Proteas elect to chase

Here we are giving the details of the 5th India vs South Africa T20I such as toss, playing 11, pitch report, and pre-match comments.

Injury Update: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma who suffered an elbow injury in the 4th T20I is missing the game and Keshav Maharaj will be leading the side in the former's absence.

Toss: South Africa have won the toss and invited Rishabh Pant & Co. to bat first. This is the fifth consecutive toss lost by Pant.

Playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Pitch Report: This venue has been a nightmare for bowlers but we have seen a lot of fireworks from the batters. One reason is the high altitude of this city. The second reason is the dimension of the ground. 67m side boundaries, the straight boundary is 77m. The pitch today is nice and firm, something the batters enjoy. There are some decent number of cracks where the spinners would land the ball and they are wide. The smaller pieces are wobbly too. So this might help spinners and the pitch seems abrasive to the touch. Yuzi Chahal has got more than 50 wickets in T20 cricket at this venue. It's been overcast for the last 4-5 days, so haven't seen much of dew. Having said that the chasing side has benefited a lot in general here. The toss might be important for this decider," says Deepdas Gupta on Star Sports.

Comments:

India Captain, Rishabh Pant: The practice isn't working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team.

South Africa Captain, Keshav Maharaj: We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks, and KG Rabada are back, we have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll notice it while batting.