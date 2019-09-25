Cricket
India vs South Africa: Four best spells of Umesh Yadav in Test cricket

By
Four best spells of Umesh Yadav
Four best spells of Umesh Yadav

Bengaluru, September 25: Umesh Yadav has replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match Test series against South Africa. While on current form Bumrah's absence is a big jolt for India, Umesh Yadav too could add some edge to India's attack and is a vastly improved bowler in recent times.

Here's MyKhel looks at four spells of Umesh Yadav.

1. 4/41 vs West Indies, 2016

1. 4/41 vs West Indies, 2016

This was one of the spells that underlined the fact that Umesh is increasingly getting a grip over his craft. India had made a massive 566 for 8 at North Sound, Antigua, and Umesh and Mohammed Shami destroyed West Indies in the first innings. In the second innings R Ashwin took seven wickets as India won the match by an innings and 92 runs.

2. 4/32 vs Australia, 2017

2. 4/32 vs Australia, 2017

Umesh is one of those Indian pace bowlers who have excelled in home conditions, may even better than what he does away from home. On a tough pitch at Pune, Umesh took four wickets as India managed to restrict Aussies to 260 but batsmen let the team down getting bundled out for 105 and 107 respectively. Australia scored a mammoth 333-run win.

3. 5/93 vs Australia, 2012

3. 5/93 vs Australia, 2012

This was Umesh's first five-wicket haul in Test cricket and came at the famed WACA, Perth. Umesh bowled at a good pace and dismissed Ricky Ponting and Shaun Marsh cheaply. Australia would have made more than 369 had it not been for Umesh's spell. But Indian batsmen failed to counter Aussie bowlers and lost the Test by an innings and 37 runs.

4. 6/88 an 4/45 vs West Indies, 2018

4. 6/88 an 4/45 vs West Indies, 2018

West Indies could not counter the pace and guile of Umesh in the second Test at Hyderabad and lost the match by 10 wickets. The spell once again underlined the fact that Umesh could be a strike force even in Indian conditions, generally not much helpful to quick bowlers. Umesh dismissed big names in Windies line up like Shai Hope, Jason Holder, centurion Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
