India vs South Africa: H2H Record in T20, Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info

1. India vs SA H2H in T20Is
India and South Africa have played 20 T20Is against each other with the former winning 11 matches and the Africans emerging winners in 8 matches. One match ended in no result.
2. India vs South Africa, T20 Stats
Highest total, SA: 219/4
Highest total, India: 211/4
Lowest total, SA: 87 all out
Lowest total, India: 92 all out
Most Runs: Rohit Sharma: 362
Most Runs, SA: JP Duminy: 295
Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 106
Highest score, SA: H Klaasen: 81
Most 6s: JP Duminy: 16
Most 6s: Rohit Sharma; 14
Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 14
Most wickets, SA: Junior Dala: 7.
Best bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/24
Best bowling, SA: Albie Morkel: 3/12
Highest partnership: R Sharma / V Kohli: 138
Highest partnership, SA: RV Dussen / D Miller: 131
3 India vs South Africa schedule
T20I series
September 28 - 1st T20I, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2 - 2nd T20I, Guwahati
October 4 - 3rd T20I, Indore
ODI series
October 6 - 1st ODI, Lucknow
October 9 - 2nd ODI, Ranchi
October 11 - 3rd ODI, New Delhi
4 Live Streaming, Live Telecast Info
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks, DD
Live streaming: Disney + HotStar
Match timing: All T20I matches start at 7 PM IST while the ODI matches will start at 1.30 PM IST.