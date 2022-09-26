India vs South Africa: H2H Record in T20, Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info

India will be looking to score another series after trumping Australia 2-1 recently, and enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a good frame of mind.

The South Africans will want to make a statement ahead of the big bash that they are ready to mount a serious challenge in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia next month.

Ahead of the series, we are looking at the India vs South Africa head to head stats in T20, full schedule with venues and the telecast info.

1. India vs SA H2H in T20Is India and South Africa have played 20 T20Is against each other with the former winning 11 matches and the Africans emerging winners in 8 matches. One match ended in no result. 2. India vs South Africa, T20 Stats Highest total, SA: 219/4 Highest total, India: 211/4 Lowest total, SA: 87 all out Lowest total, India: 92 all out Most Runs: Rohit Sharma: 362 Most Runs, SA: JP Duminy: 295 Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 106 Highest score, SA: H Klaasen: 81 Most 6s: JP Duminy: 16 Most 6s: Rohit Sharma; 14 Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 14 Most wickets, SA: Junior Dala: 7. Best bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/24 Best bowling, SA: Albie Morkel: 3/12 Highest partnership: R Sharma / V Kohli: 138 Highest partnership, SA: RV Dussen / D Miller: 131 3 India vs South Africa schedule T20I series September 28 - 1st T20I, Thiruvananthapuram October 2 - 2nd T20I, Guwahati October 4 - 3rd T20I, Indore ODI series October 6 - 1st ODI, Lucknow October 9 - 2nd ODI, Ranchi October 11 - 3rd ODI, New Delhi 4 Live Streaming, Live Telecast Info Live telecast: Star Sports Networks, DD Live streaming: Disney + HotStar Match timing: All T20I matches start at 7 PM IST while the ODI matches will start at 1.30 PM IST.