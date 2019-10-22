India vs South Africa: India batting is like a Ferrari taking off, says Ravi Shastri

Shastri, though patted batsmen by comparing them to Ferrari, drove home the fact that spoils have been shared between six or seven players rather than two or three players, the usual practice during a series in India.

"We had a wish that we could take pitch out of the equation. We always wanted to take 20 wickets irrespective of where we were playing. Our batting is pretty much like a Ferrari taking off. We are just focussed on taking 20 wickets," said Shastri after the match that India won by an innings 202 runs.

Shastri had a word for praise for Rohit Sharma, who was a mighty success in the series as opener and Ajinkya Rahane, who made his 11th Test hundred.

"Ajinkya Rahane was always there. He just needed to rediscover himself. When you need to open in Tests, you might get out in the first 10 balls. But Rohit did well to hang in there for the first two hours. And things changed after lunch for him to take advantage of that. The job satisfaction that an opener gets is wonderful," said Shastri.

Shastri was also highly impressed with debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. "I am extremely impressed with Nadeem. He comes over the top and has a great wrist position. The guy has put in the yards at the domestic level and I am glad that he finally had his chance at his home ground. He had no nerves and bowled three maidens on the trot."

Shastri also lauded the complete team effort. "Normally, in India you have two players hogging the limelight. But here you have 6 or 7 players chipping in. You have a captain who leads with example and gets a double hundred. You have Pujara chipping in, you have Rahane scoring the runs in the middle-order. You have Jadeja scoring runs at 6 and picking up wickets. That is what you want," he signed off.