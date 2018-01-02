India Vs South Africa: India pacers sweat it out in Cape Town ahead of opening Test

Cape Town, Jan 2: Team India is leaving no stones unturned to get into the grooves and get accustomed to the pitch conditions ahead of their first Test encounter against South Africa in Cape Town, starting January 5.

Indian bowlers who are going to be crucial to the team's success down under are working very hard and sweating it out on the field.

In their bid to understand the pace and bounce of the pitch, the bowlers were seen practising under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharath Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have uploaded a video of Indian bowlers practising in the nets while the opening batsmen KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were seen waiting for their turn.

Virat Kohli and his boys - who are ranked number one in Tests - landed on the South African shores with an aim to win the series and create history as no Indian side has ever managed to do so.

"Nice little rhythm the bowlers are getting into at the moment #TeamIndia #SAvIND," the BCCI captioned the video in its tweet.

India's success in South Africa will depend a lot on their pace battery that comprises Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah - who is yet to make his Test debut - and Hardik Pandya.

While Indian batters will be tested by the South African pace battery which comprises a world class bowling attack. Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander are some of the pacers who are going to test the tourists.