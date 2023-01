India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction

India's ODI stalwarts captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a return to the ODI side. Rohit will be opening the innings alongside his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul - who was not a part of the T20I side against Sri Lanka - is also making his comeback.

Suryakumar Yadav - who slammed a ton in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka - is likely to be sidelined. Shreyas Iyer - who is going through a purple patch - is likely to be preferred over Yadav in the opening one-dayer. In a big jolt to India, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India Probable XI against Sri Lanka as Rohit, Virat return to the squad

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan side will be aiming to start the 50-over format on a dominant note with a win in Guwahati.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madhushanka, Maheesh Teekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team and Fantasy Tips for 1st ODI

Dream11 Team 1

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Team 2

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Dhananjay de Silva, Axar Patel, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammed Shami, Maheesh Theekshana

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain: Axar Patel