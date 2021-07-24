India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Dream11, Probable Playing 11, Live telecast, Live streaming details

India will confident after a fine ODI series win under Shikhar Dhawan, while Sri Lanka will be eager to cash in and carry the momentum from their victory in the third ODI, though an inconsequential one.

India had handed debuts to six players in the third ODI, an experiment that did not bring the desired result as Lanka notched up a consolation win. In that event, India might bring back a few first-choice players like vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan etc.

Sri Lanka might bring back left-arm pacer Isuru Udana in place of Kasun Rajitha since Udana is viewed as a T20I specialist by the Lankan establishment. Here's MyKhel Dream11 tips, probable 11, live telecast and live streaming details.



1. Probable Playing 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Surya Kumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (Wicketkeeper)), N Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana.

2. Dream11 prediction

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya, Charith Karunaratne, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera.

3. Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ishan Jayaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shiran Fernando.

4. Where to watch

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 8 PM IST. Live streaming will be on Sony LIV.