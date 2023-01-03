India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-match Presentation

Batting first, India managed to score 162 runs courtesy of good batting by Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan. Axar Patel also chipped in with some crucial runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka came close to victory but fell short agonisingly by just 2 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka Full List of Award Winners:

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match: Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was visibly disappointed after the loss. Till he was there, Sri Lanka had a decent chance to win the match. He scored 45 runs off just 27 balls that had 3 fours and 3 sixes in it.

"Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede, you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," Shanaka said.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match: Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi had a dream debut in India colours. He picked up 4 wickets for just 22 runs and rattled the Sri Lanka top order early in their run chase.

"The landing zone was a little slippery. Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. My favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," Mavi said after a fantastic debut.

Player of the Match: Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda was fantastic with the bat as he scored 41 runs off 23 balls. He helped India to get over the 160 mark as the hosts were in trouble one stage after losing half of their side for just 94 runs.

"I try my best to practice according to the number I bat. We were discussing it is a matter of 2-3 hits and that we will get with some momentum. I want to contribute in every manner. I am coming on the back of domestic cricket and know how to score runs on the spinners and target them," Hooda said.

India Captain Hardik Pandya was ecstatic after the win as he kicked off his captaincy in sublime fashion. Pandya scored some crucial runs with the bat and also opened the bowling for India, bowling three overs in the trot in the powerplay, conceding just 12 runs.

Hardik Pandya Comments:

"Now, yes definitely," Pandya said when he asked if he was getting used to being called as India captain.

"Now I have the tendency to scare people but if I am smiling then everything is fine. I did not sleep well, did not drink enough water and hence the glutes were stiff. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves," the Indian skipper added.

Pandya also heaped praises on Shivam Mavi, who starred in his debut.

"To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today. The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don't worry about getting hit," he continued.

The Indian captain also confirmed that he is working on his bowling in the nets and aims to improve further in the coming days.

India now take a 1-0 lead to the T20I series and will be playing the next match in Pune in two days time.