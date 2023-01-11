India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

In the series opener in Guwahati, captain Rohit Sharma and young batter Shubman Gill shared a stand of 143 runs for the first wicket and laid the foundation for a big total for India. Rohit played a brilliant knock of 83 while Gill also slammed a sublime fifty.

While Rohit and Gill failed to convert their fifties into hundreds, former India captain and batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, made the most of the opportunity and slammed his ODI career's 45th century and helped his team post a mammoth 373 for seven.

In response, Sri Lanka could only muster 306 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the run chase and lost the game. However, their in-form captain Dasun Shanaka continued to impress with the bat as he slammed his second ODI ton. The right-handed batter (108* off 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72) were the only positives with the bat for the visitors.

They will be aiming for a better effort in every department of the game to challenge a dominant Indian side.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11s for 2nd ODI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team and Fantasy Tips for 1st ODI

Dream11 Team 1

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Dream11 Team 2

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma