Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give blistering start to India, Rohit creates New Record

The Indian captain fractured his thumb in the Bangladesh ODI series and was out of action since then.

The Indian captain didn't have the best of 2022 with the bat, but has made a fantastic start to 2023.

Rohit Scores 47th ODI Fifty:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored his 47th ODI fifty on Tuesday and batted with immense authority. Opening the bat with Shubman Gill, he took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers in the powerplay and dismantled their rhythm. Rohit completed his fifty off just 40 balls and gave India a flying start.

He scored 83 off just 67 balls before getting out in the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka. Although it was an inning of immense class, he was seemingly upset with himself as the batter missed out on a certain hundred.

Rohit and Shubman provide a flying start:

From the start, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were comfortable against the Lanka bowlers. The Indian captain took the attack in the third over to set the tone, as he hit back-to-back boundaries to Kasun Rajitha. Shubman Gill followed him up the next over, hitting 3 boundaries in a row to Dilshan Madushanka.

Rohit demolished Rajitha in the 7th over, hitting a couple of maximums and a boundary as India raced into 59 runs after just 7 overs. The pair destroyed the pacers, while negotiating the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga with ease to take India beyond 100 within 15 overs. Rohit got his fifty, soon followed by Gill as the youngster scored the 5th half-century of his ODI career.

The pair stitched 143 runs for India before Gill was caught in front by Dasun Shanaka.

India are well on their way to score a mammoth total with Virat Kohli edging towards his 45th ODI century. The start that the opening pair provided the home side has been pivotal in their launch.

Rohit Sharma tops another unique list:

Rohit Sharma also got to a new milestone on Tuesday with his half century. The Indian captain has scored most 50+ runs in the first 150 ODI innings, with 61. He has toppled the likes of Hashim Amla (58), Sachin Tendulkar (53), Sourav Ganguly (52). With India eyeing the World Cup later this year, a return to form is essential for Rohit Sharma and his troops, and the start looks promising.