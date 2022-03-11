Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: KSCA allows full crowd for Pink Ball Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium

By
India to face Sri Lanka in the second Test from Saturday
Bengaluru, March 11: The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting here on Saturday (March 12), could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) allowed 100 per cent crowd attendance for the match.

The step was taken owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets, and earlier the KSCA had decided to allow 50 per cent crowd for the match.

"KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022.

"Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 per cent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 9:18 [IST]
