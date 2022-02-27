India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Dasun Shanka elects to bat; India make four changes, Samson to keep wickets

Sri Lanka - who lost the second T20I last evening to lose the series - have made a couple of changes to their playing eleven. While India captain Rohit Sharma also announced making four changes to the side in the inconsequential tie for them.

Ishan Kishan - who suffered a concussion last evening - has been ruled out of the final T20I and in his absence, Sanju Samson will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties for Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal - who did exceedingly well in the first two games - have all been rested. Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj are in the playing eleven tonight.

"We will bat first, a very good wicket, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara are out, Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are in. We want to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys," said Shanaka after winning the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out and wasn't feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in. It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years," said the Indian skipper after the toss.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.