India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses R Ashwin to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Bumrah has now 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are the joint second-highest on the list.

Bumrah, who was injured, returned to international cricket from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. He had figures of 1/32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets.

BOOOM 💥💥



Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/7PWeaq2Fyj — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

The Gujarat pacer returned with figures of 1-5 in two overs in the third and final game here and made his comeback a memorable one.

Meanwhile, Team India displayed yet another clinical show as they defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20I and with this win, India clinched the series 2-0.

India posted a mammoth 201/6 in stipulated 20 overs after Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first.

KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) slammed half-centuries and gave India a sensational start. Later Kohli, Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey played brilliant cameos, in the end, to guide their team to a respectable total on a batting-friendly track.