3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in low-scoring game; complete series whitewash

Mumbai, Dec 24: India defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international game clinched the series 3-0 here on Sunday (December 24).

Match scorecard

Chasing a target of 136 from the stipulated 20 overs, Indians were made to work hard by the visitors as the game went down the final over despite being a low-scoring one.

And that's the game. Finishing off the game in style and ending the home season on a high! #TeamIndia wrap up the T20I series 3-0 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AeCnKISzv6 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2017

Young Manish Pandey (32 off 29) and Shreyas Iyer (30 off 32) batted cautiously on a track where tourists kept executing their plans to perfection as the pitch was favouring pacers. Although he failed to see India home, it was a contribution that proved crucial.

MS Dhoni now has scored the winning runs:



27 times in ODI cricket

10 times in T20I cricket

3 times in Test cricket#INDvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 24, 2017

But in the end, it was the calm and composure of veteran MS Dhoni (16* off 10) and Dinesh Karthik (18* off 12) that ensured the hosts overhaul the target.

#1 Tests

#2 ODIs

#2 T20Is



Team India @BCCI have ended 2017 on a high with a remarkable series win!#INDvSL https://t.co/a0KrjoVpgh pic.twitter.com/DCgO8Jx61a — myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) December 24, 2017

With this win, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma completed his first assignment with the series win in both the formats. He also became the first Indian captain to clean sweep a T20I series at home.

At one stage it seemed the hosts looked out of sorts in the run chase as they didn't get off to a good start. Rohit (27) and Lokesh Rahul (4) couldn't repeat their magic with the bat this time around.

Impressive start for Washington Sundar. But biggest growth has come from Jaydev Unadkat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2017

The openers' early departure definitely put the middle-order under some trouble. But the depth in the Indian batting line-up ensured the hosts overhaul the total in the final over.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (2/15) and debutant Washington Sundar (1/22) bowled exceptionally well as a clinical Indian side restricted Sri Lanka to 135/7 in the inconsequential tie.

16 series without a defeat at home now. While travelling overseas is a challenge you must be a fortress at home. And India have been impregnable on that front. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2017

Unadkat was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his brilliant bowling effort all through the series.

Dasun Shanaka exploded 18 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammed Siraj (1/45) to give something for the visitors to cheer in the evening where wickets kept crumbling at regular wickets.

Hardik Pandya conceded 25 runs from his quota of 4 overs and picked up two wickets while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav grabbed a wicket after local boy and captain of the Indian side Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase.

Young spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar made his debut for the Indian side.

At the age of 18 years and 80 days, Washington Sundar is the 2nd youngest spinner to bowl the first over of an International match.



Afghanistan's Mujeeb Zadran (16y 254d) recently opened against Ireland in an ODI match. #INDvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 24, 2017

The 18-year-old off-spinner, who made his ODI debut in the opening game against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, became the youngest Indian to debut for the team in the shortest format of the game.