3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in low-scoring game; complete series whitewash

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Mumbai, Dec 24: India defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international game clinched the series 3-0 here on Sunday (December 24).

Chasing a target of 136 from the stipulated 20 overs, Indians were made to work hard by the visitors as the game went down the final over despite being a low-scoring one.

Young Manish Pandey (32 off 29) and Shreyas Iyer (30 off 32) batted cautiously on a track where tourists kept executing their plans to perfection as the pitch was favouring pacers. Although he failed to see India home, it was a contribution that proved crucial.

But in the end, it was the calm and composure of veteran MS Dhoni (16* off 10) and Dinesh Karthik (18* off 12) that ensured the hosts overhaul the target.

With this win, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma completed his first assignment with the series win in both the formats. He also became the first Indian captain to clean sweep a T20I series at home.

At one stage it seemed the hosts looked out of sorts in the run chase as they didn't get off to a good start. Rohit (27) and Lokesh Rahul (4) couldn't repeat their magic with the bat this time around.

The openers' early departure definitely put the middle-order under some trouble. But the depth in the Indian batting line-up ensured the hosts overhaul the total in the final over.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (2/15) and debutant Washington Sundar (1/22) bowled exceptionally well as a clinical Indian side restricted Sri Lanka to 135/7 in the inconsequential tie.

Unadkat was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his brilliant bowling effort all through the series.

Dasun Shanaka exploded 18 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammed Siraj (1/45) to give something for the visitors to cheer in the evening where wickets kept crumbling at regular wickets.

Hardik Pandya conceded 25 runs from his quota of 4 overs and picked up two wickets while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav grabbed a wicket after local boy and captain of the Indian side Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase.

Young spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar made his debut for the Indian side.

The 18-year-old off-spinner, who made his ODI debut in the opening game against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, became the youngest Indian to debut for the team in the shortest format of the game.

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 18:44 [IST]
