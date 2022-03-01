India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI allows spectators in Mohali for Virat Kohli's 100th Test

The opening Test of the two-match series will be the 100th Test match for star batsman Virat Kohli. Earlier it was reported that the spectators will not be given an entry at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali for the match.

"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

However, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Tuesday claimed that the crowd will get to witness the historic Test match as Kohli aims to become the twelfth Indian to make his appearance in the hundredth Test.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the State Cricketing Associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," the BCCI secretary said.

Jay Shah cited the examples of the limited-overs series between West Indies and Sri Lanka where the crowd was allowed and added further, "While we started off the West Indies Tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in COVID-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the State Health Authorities fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match."

Speaking about Kohli's 100th Test match the BCCI Secretary claimed, "I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."