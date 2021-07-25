India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw, Varun Chakravarthy make T20I debuts as SL elect to field against India

Both Shaw has been rewarded for his imperious performance with the bat in the ODIs while Chakravarthy, who failed to make his international debut in the past due to fitness and health issues finally received his debut cap. Shaw - who had a couple of forty-plus scores in the ODIs against Sri Lanka - will now be opening the innings for Team India in the T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Shikhar Dhawan to bat first on a pitch which according to him would get better for batting as the match progresses.

After winning the toss, the Sri Lankan skipper said, "We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket will play better in the latter part of the game. We can't control the injuries and it can change the momentum as well. These three games are very important for us and we have got two debutants. We got three changes from the last ODI. Isuru Udana comes back."

India captain Dhawan too said that he would have also elected to chase had he won the toss. Dhawan - while announcing his team for the match - said they have made a lot of changes apart from handing debut caps to Shaw and Chakravarthy. The team decided to field a strong bowling attack as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar - who missed the third ODI - are back in the playing eleven.

"We wanted to have a bowl first as there's dampness in the pitch but we are capable of putting a good score on board. It's about giving opportunities to new players and see how they perform and have a good chance for the upcoming World Cup. We got lots of changes, two debutants for us. Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy," said Dhawan.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.