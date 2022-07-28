India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Trinidad Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stats

India had won the ODI series 3-0 and they will be eager to replicate the feat in T20Is. It will be a major confident booster for India in the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Along with it, the India vs West Indies first T20I will also the first men’s T20I to be played at the Brian Lara stadium. The venue so far has hosted three women’s T20Is and some Caribbean Premier League matches.

So, this is a fairly new venue for both India and West Indies. Here we are offering some key details like Brian Lara stadium T20 stats, average score, boundary length, along with weather forecast and pitch report.

1 Brian Lara Stadium details Capacity: 15000 Established: 2007 Host association: Politics of Trinidad & Tobago Average T20 score: 130 Boundary length: 65x70 meter on either side 2 Brian Lara stadium pitch report The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is quite suited to the T20s. We have seen some good scoring matches in the Caribbean Premier League at this venue as the highest score here is 185 scored by the Trinbago Knight Riders. As this is a fairly new pitch as far as International matches are concerned, but team chasing here has a more winning chance. 3 Trinidad weather forecast The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies saw a rain interruption and the trend is set to continue to the first T20I too. There are 14 per cent chances of thunder storms as the precipitation stands at a high 68 per cent and cloud cover is predicted to be at 54%. There could at least be 1 hour of rain, that may cause some delay or reduction of overs. 4 Brian Lara Stadium T20 records Caribbean Premier League Highest total: Trinbago Knight Riders: 185/3 Lowest total: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 55 Scoring pattern: Scores: 150-169: 8, Scores: 170-189: 6. Scores below 150: 16. Average 1st innings score: 141 Total matches: 30 Batting 1st won: 13 Batting 2nd won: 17 Women’s T20I Total matches: 3 Batting 1st won: 0 Batting 2nd won: 3 Highest total: West Indies: 155/5 Lowest Total: South Africa: 101/8