India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Trinidad Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Info, Boundary Length, Stats

1 Brian Lara Stadium details
Capacity: 15000
Established: 2007
Host association: Politics of Trinidad & Tobago
Average T20 score: 130
Boundary length: 65x70 meter on either side
2 Brian Lara stadium pitch report
The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is quite suited to the T20s. We have seen some good scoring matches in the Caribbean Premier League at this venue as the highest score here is 185 scored by the Trinbago Knight Riders. As this is a fairly new pitch as far as International matches are concerned, but team chasing here has a more winning chance.
3 Trinidad weather forecast
The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies saw a rain interruption and the trend is set to continue to the first T20I too. There are 14 per cent chances of thunder storms as the precipitation stands at a high 68 per cent and cloud cover is predicted to be at 54%. There could at least be 1 hour of rain, that may cause some delay or reduction of overs.
4 Brian Lara Stadium T20 records
Caribbean Premier League
Highest total: Trinbago Knight Riders: 185/3
Lowest total: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 55
Scoring pattern: Scores: 150-169: 8, Scores: 170-189: 6. Scores below 150: 16.
Average 1st innings score: 141
Total matches: 30
Batting 1st won: 13
Batting 2nd won: 17
Women’s T20I
Total matches: 3
Batting 1st won: 0
Batting 2nd won: 3
Highest total: West Indies: 155/5
Lowest Total: South Africa: 101/8