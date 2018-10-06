India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Windies looking to score quickly

Rajkot, Oct 6: Poised for a big win, Team India would be aiming to wrap up stuttering West Indies in their first innings quickly and impose follow on when they walk into the middle to start third day's play here on Saturday (October 6).
West Indies were struggling at 94/6 at stumps as they witnessed a collapse within one session in front of a spirited Indian bowling attack. The tourists face an uphill task of preventing a follow-on or even dragging the match long.
Earlier on day two, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja ravaged a clueless West Indian attack with strokeful hundreds as India headed towards a demolishing win with another near-perfect performance. The hosts piled up 649/9 in their first innings.
After Prithvi Shaw's phenomenal ton on debut on day one, skipper Kohli (139) and Jadeja (100 not out) made hundreds as India put up a mammoth 649 for nine in their first innings before declaring at tea. It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach three figures in the five-day format.
In response, the West Indies were in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami before the spinners cleaned up the middle order. They trail India by 555 runs and the hosts will fancy themselves to bowl them out twice by day three. Shami bowled a fiery opening spell of four overs, conceding just five runs and removing acting captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell to leave the West Indies at two for seven in the fifth over.
The West Indies were always going to find it tough against India, more so without their captain Jason Holder and senior pacer Kemar Roach. Their sorry batting performance came after a forgettable outing with the ball as India piled on the runs.
By tea, Jadeja had struck an unbeaten 100 off 132 off balls to be the third centurion of the innings. His whirlwind effort in front of his home crowd came after skipper Kohli completed his 24th Test hundred in the morning.
Jadeja had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012. Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea.
It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai. Jadeja enthralled the sparse crowd at the SCA stadium with aerial hits which came mainly off the spinners. He ended up with five boundaries and as many sixes. India made 143 runs in the afternoon session, scoring at close to 4.5 runs an over.
Harsha Bhogle on existing Windies Test team!
I like a lot of players in this team. Brathwaite, Hope, Chase, Holder, Gabriel. But like others before them, they are showing a lot of promise but not becoming the players we think they can. https://t.co/vwMzdffPW7— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2018
Fifty comes up for West Indies with a mighty six off Umesh Yadav. The tourists are batting well in the second innings.
Kieron Powell and Shai Hope resume innings in the post-lunch session and Powell targets R Ashwin in the very first over for a maximum and a boundary. WI - 43/1.
Lunch Time at Rajkot! West Indies are 33/1 as the umpires signal lunch break. This has been a dominant first session for India as they have picked up 5 wickets in 28 overs. West Indies scored 120 runs, but lost wickets at regular intervals as well.
And, that's Lunch on Day 3 of the 1st Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2018
Windies 181 & 33/1 are following on and trail by 435 runs.
Updates - https://t.co/RfrOR84i2v #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/e1LCKnJB6h
Wicket! Prithvi Shaw takes a good catch at forward short-leg and Kraigg Brathwaite departs for 10. Ashwin draws the first blood in the second innings. WI - 32/1 in 8 overs.
West Indies are off to a positive start in the second innings as they reach 28/0 in 7 overs. Powell and Brathwaite are batting well.
India have enforced a follow-on most often!
Teams enforcing follow-on most often since 2016:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 6, 2018
5 India
3 Eng, SA
1 Pak
0 other teams#IndvWI
Seventh time India have taken a 400+ runs lead in Tests.
Seventh time India has taken a lead of 400+ runs in Tests.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 6, 2018
Won all by an innings, the previous six occasions.#IndvWI
Fall of West Indies wickets in first innings!
And, that's a happy bunch out there at Rajkot 👏🙌💪#TeamIndia have enforced the follow on, second innings coming up shortly. Stay tuned!— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2018
Live - https://t.co/RfrOR84i2v @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/TKTLF3UNzy
Second Innings begins! West Indies openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite are into the middle to begin second innings as they trail India by 468 runs. Shami starts with the new ball.
Biggest first innings leads for India: 492 runs v Ban, Dhaka, 2007 478 runs v WI, Kolkata, 2011 468 runs v WI, RAJKOT, 2018
Wicket! Shannon Gabriel (1) has been stumped by Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin gets another wicket. West Indies have been bundled out for 181 in 48 overs. They have enforced the follow-on.
Wicket! Sherman Lewis is cleaned bowled by R Ashwin for duck. There was hardly the debutant could do in front of the spinner. Second wicket for Ashwin in that over. WI - 159/9
Wicket! Well set Roston Chase departs for 53 as he's played on by R Ashwin. The off-spinner has got a breakthrough in his second over of the day. West Indies are 159/8.
Kuldeep Yadav has been replaced by R Ashwin. India are looking to get those remaining three wickets.
Wicket! First wicket of the day for India and it his Umesh Yadav who gets the breakthrough. Dangerous looking Keemo Paul departs for 47 and the partnership between him and Roston Chase has been broken. Paul pulled the short-pitched bouncer from Yadav and never looked in control to be caught at mid-wicket by Pujara. Good captaincy from Kohli for keeping the fielder there. West Indies - 147/7.
53-runs partnership between Keemo Paul and Roston Chase in 55 balls. This has been a positive start for the tourists. In the first 7 overs they have shown aggression and positive intent so far. WI - 135/6 in 36 overs.
Positive start for West Indies in the morning as Keemo Paul and Roston Chase are scoring runs quickly and targetting the bowlers. West Indies - 118/6 after 33 overs.
This is what Jadeja had to say about his performance on Day 2.
This one's for you mom - @imjadeja #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/cKhwUlJlhU— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
Kuldeep Yadav is bowling the first over for India on day three. Keemo Paul and Roston Chase resume innings for West Indies.
