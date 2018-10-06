India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Windies looking to score quickly

Rajkot, Oct 6: Poised for a big win, Team India would be aiming to wrap up stuttering West Indies in their first innings quickly and impose follow on when they walk into the middle to start third day's play here on Saturday (October 6).

West Indies were struggling at 94/6 at stumps as they witnessed a collapse within one session in front of a spirited Indian bowling attack. The tourists face an uphill task of preventing a follow-on or even dragging the match long.

Day 2 Match Report

Earlier on day two, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja ravaged a clueless West Indian attack with strokeful hundreds as India headed towards a demolishing win with another near-perfect performance. The hosts piled up 649/9 in their first innings.

After Prithvi Shaw's phenomenal ton on debut on day one, skipper Kohli (139) and Jadeja (100 not out) made hundreds as India put up a mammoth 649 for nine in their first innings before declaring at tea. It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach three figures in the five-day format.

In response, the West Indies were in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami before the spinners cleaned up the middle order. They trail India by 555 runs and the hosts will fancy themselves to bowl them out twice by day three. Shami bowled a fiery opening spell of four overs, conceding just five runs and removing acting captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell to leave the West Indies at two for seven in the fifth over.

The West Indies were always going to find it tough against India, more so without their captain Jason Holder and senior pacer Kemar Roach. Their sorry batting performance came after a forgettable outing with the ball as India piled on the runs.

By tea, Jadeja had struck an unbeaten 100 off 132 off balls to be the third centurion of the innings. His whirlwind effort in front of his home crowd came after skipper Kohli completed his 24th Test hundred in the morning.

Jadeja had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012. Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea.

It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai. Jadeja enthralled the sparse crowd at the SCA stadium with aerial hits which came mainly off the spinners. He ended up with five boundaries and as many sixes. India made 143 runs in the afternoon session, scoring at close to 4.5 runs an over.

