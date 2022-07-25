India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Highlights: Axar Patel sizzles as India clinch series with thrilling win

Despite Shai Hope's solid century, it was the visitors who held onto their nerves to eke out a narrow win, following their three-run win in the first game of the ODI series. For the visitors, it was Axar Patel who starred with bat and ball to guide India to another series win.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

After electing to bat first, Shai Hope, playing in his 100th One Day International, enjoyed a memorable outing as he guided West Indies to a strong total against India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval.

The opener took his time, but settled in as he anchored the Windies innings, scoring a century in the 100th ODI. With the ton, Hope joined an elite list of cricketers as he became only the 10th cricketer to score a century in his 100th ODI game.

Opening the innings with Kyle Mayers, the duo set the tone of the match as they put up the first 50+ partnership for Windies in 8 innings. Mayers (39) and Hope put up 65 off 55 for the opening stand to hand Windies a strong start.

A smart bowling change by Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan saw Deepak Hooda pocket a first ball wicket, but it was just a dent in the innings, as Hope then went on to add another 50+ stand. Hope along with Brooks (35), put up 62 off 74 to keep Windies on course.

Despite losing two quick wickets in the middle, opener Hope and skipper Nicholas Pooran put the hosts back on track. Pooran played an important knock as he brought up his half-century off 60 deliveries as Windies looked set for a big total.

Pooran and Hope put up the highest stand for WI in the 2nd ODI as they duo added 117 off 126 for the fourth wicket, before Shardul Thakur handed India the breakthrough.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Shai Hope joins elite list with solid century in 100th ODI

But Hope continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers as Windies crossed the 300 mark. Shardul Thakur came back in the penultimate over to end Hope's sizzling knock, but the damage had already been done as Windies set India a stiff target.

In reply, India got off to a slow but steady start. Skipper Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored 48 for the opening stand off 66 deliveries. Romario Shepherd put Dhawan out of his misery after a 13-ball 31, before removing Kyle Mayers put India on the backfoot, removing Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession.

India's middle-order put up a strong show as Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson added 99 off 94 deliveries for the fourth-wicket to lift India out of the woods. But wickets kept India in check as the Windies stayed in control.

While Shreyas Iyer scored a solid 71-ball 63, Samson scored his maiden ODI half-century to keep the visitors in the game. But India were truly not in control until Axar Patel came to the crease. Patel played a sizzling knock as Windies lost the plot.

India's tailenders added crucial runs to support Patel, who scored his maiden ODI half-century. Patel hammered Mayer's for a six to chase down the target with two balls to spare. Having first contributed with the ball, returning figures of 1/42 and then playing a match-winning knock of 64 off 35, Patel powered India home to a series win.

India will take on West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday (July 27).