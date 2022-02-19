India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records and Stats

Chasing a stiff 187, wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (62 off 41 balls) and Rovman Powell (68 not out from 36 balls) hit belligerent fifties to keep them in the hunt as they needed just 29 runs from the last two overs.

But death bowling specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar revived India's hopes by removing the dangerous-looking Pooran with a slower off-cutter. Under pressure, after he dropped Rovman Powell off his own bowling, Bhuvneshwar was brilliant and conceded just four runs in the over.

Needing to defend 25 in the final over, Patel was hit for two consecutive sixes but he held his nerves to seal the issue for India. This was India's 100th win in T20Is as they sealed the series with one match to go on Sunday (February 20).

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Kohli, Pant, bowlers help Rohit Sharma win another T20I series

Earlier continuing his impressive run in his debut series, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Brandon King (22) in his third delivery to break the second-wicket stand. But Pooran and Powell looked without any trouble against the Indian attack.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pooran continued his impressive form to smash a second successive half-century, while Powell gave fine support at the other end with a 28-ball 50 as the Windies recovered from being 59/3 inside nine overs.

Dropped on 21 by Bishnoi in the 10th over, Pooran brought up his fifty in 34 balls - his second in as many games - with a slog over off Deepak Chahar's final over.

Powell then completed a 28-ball fifty as India looked under real pressure before Bhuvneshwar turned it around.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma with most 50-plus scores in T20Is

Earlier, Virat Kohli was back among runs with a fifty while Rishabh Pant smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 52 to lift India to a challenging 186/5. Kohli hit his 30th fifty in the shortest format, his first since the 57 versus Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24 last year.

Player of the Match: Rishabh Pant (52* off 28)

Kamal Ka Catch: Ravi Bishnoi (took Nicholas Pooran's catch)

Game Changer of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4 runs from the 19th over)

Player of the match, Pant: As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, I am fine. I think inside the circle, everyone was looking for that catch (Powell) to be taken and we thought it was Bhuvi's catch but it happens and it's part and parcel of the game. I don't mind playing the situation and not only at the death. The more you practice, the better you get.

The only thing we (during the partnership with Venkatesh Iyer) were talking about was we will play according to every ball. It is never easy to play every game but this is what I have always wanted to do. I always enjoy what I do. He (Powell) was hitting bullets. At the back of my mind, I was happy as well as Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals (smiles).

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: Always a fear when you are playing against these guys. We knew it would be a little tough. We were very well prepared. Under pressure, we executed all our plans. It was very critical given the point of time. Experience plays a part. He (Bhuvi) was hitting those yorkers and that odd bouncer. We believe in his talent. It was a very important innings from Virat. The way he started off, took the pressure off me as well. We didn't start well in the first two overs, then he came in and started playing those shots which were very pleasing to the eye.

Great finish from Pant and Iyer as well. Very happy to see how he (Venkatesh Iyer) has progressed. To see such maturity is very pleasing. He backs his skills and that is what every captain wants. In the end, he wanted to bowl one over as well. We need such characters in our team. We were a bit sloppy on the field. A little disappointed with that. The game would have been different had we taken those catches.

Kieron Pollard, WI captain: He (Powell) was phenomenal today. His partnership with Pooran almost got us over the line. We did well to take it as deep as we can. We can look at different ways as to how we could have gotten those 8 runs. At the end of it, we can look at so many ways. He (Chase) has bowled well. He came in and showed us something. Again he delivered for us. We can't just call batters out. Was a very good game. We sort of rectified our mistakes from the previous games.

Most successive wins in T20Is for India:

9 wins: Jan - Dec 2020

8 wins: Nov 2021 - Feb 2022 *

7 wins: Dec 2012 - Apr 2014

7 wins: Feb - Mar 2016

7 wins: Mar - Jul 2018

Three wickets lost is the fewest by West Indies in a run-chase where they failed to chase the target. The only other instance of a team losing 3 or fewer wickets in a failed run chase in an uninterrupted T20I was by Bangladesh (179/1) vs West Indies (197/4) in Mirpur in 2012.

This was the 100th T20I win for Team India.