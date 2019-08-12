India vs West Indies: 3rd ODI: Probable XI of India for series decider

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian ODI vice-captain has not come up with a trademark innings barring a fifty in the second T20I, although he was rested for the third T20I and the first ODI was rained off. And Rohit would like to contribute to an Indian with a signature innings and no better time than a series decider.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan looked out of sorts so far in T20Is and ODIs. And he would like to return to run-making ways at the earliest as India would be toying the idea of reuniting KL Rahul with Rohit at the top of the order. But since it is a series decider India might just opt to continue with the familiar duo.

3, Virat Kohli

Kohli announced his presence in grand style with a hundred, his 42nd in ODIs, in the second ODI. Always, a man for occasions, Kohli would like to round off the ODIs with anohter substantial innings. Of course, a series win to boot with.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas, who returned to the Indian fold after a gap of one year, made the first opportunity count with a composed fifty. It might have boosted his and the management's confidence in a big way. He should be getting a promotion to No 4 with Rishabh Pant going down the order.

5. Kedar Jadhav

The all-rounder managed to retain his place in the Indian side after a modest run in the ICC World Cup 2019. Jadhav did not have quite the number of overs to make an impact as a batsman but bowled five overs conceding 25 runs, a decent effort. He will be looking to make a bigger contribution.

6. Rishabh Pant

Pant has not really showed signs of mastering the coloured format yet except an ubeaten fifty in the third T20I. The Delhi left-hander will be eager to make a telling contribution with the bat and keep the critics silent.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja, though bowled only four overs, conceded only 15 runs and took a wicket while ensuring that West Indies never really got close to the DLS target. He will continue to play a good part in the ODIs to come and would be looking to cap the series with a good effort.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The lead pacer was in his elements as he effectively shut off West Indies chase with a four-wicket haul. Bhuvi bagged the big wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase at a crucial juncture to thwart the hosts. He will be a big threat in the third ODI too.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The surge of left-handers in Windies line-up might give Kuldeep a chance ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the decider despite conceding 59 runs in his 10 overs for a wicket. This could be a good chance for Kuldeep to get back among wickets with a thrifty spell.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami showed that his wicket-taking ability has not dwindled one bit ending the Windies chase with two quick wickets. Shami will be looking for another fruitful stint in the series decider.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer was once again did his job without any fuss plucking a wicket. Ahmed should be able to keep his place in the side and will be eager to grab a couple of wickets to stay in the selectors' vicinity.