India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I: Predicted XI of India at Guyana

1. Rohit Sharma

After a tepid beginning in the first T20I, Rohit returned to his best with a fluent fifty in the second T20I. And he will be eager to round off the series with another substantial contribution and to help India whitewash the T20 series. It will be a major confidence boost ahead of the ODI series.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan looked a bit rusty in both the outings. But the left-hander would like to return to the run-making ways in the final T20I ahead of the ODIs. India might be tempted to give KL Rahul a chance in the place of Dhawan but considering the left-hnader is coming off an injury lay-off might get him a few more chances.

3. Virat Kohli

Like Dhawan, Kohli too did not look comfortable in the middle in both the outings. And the skipper would like to change that with a good knock at a different venue. It will be important for his frame of mind ahead of the ODIs.

4. Rishabh Pant

Pant has been a big letdown so far. In the first T20I he played a reckless shot in the very first ball he faced to get out and could hardly make any impact in the second. Since he is annointed as the first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant does not have any immediate threat to his place but the wicketkeeper batsman would like to make the opportunities count at the earliest.

5. Shreyas Iyer

India had given Manish Pandey a chance in the first two T20Is and they might just want to test Sheyas Iyer who has been wonderful as the captain and premier batsman of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. He is a batsman capable of holding one end up or lashing out.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja was at his parsimonious best in both the T20Is and also took couple of wickets. He should be playing the final T20I too and another chance for him to underline his whiteball credentials.

7. Krunal Pandya

Krunal did well in both the matches and never really made the absence of Hardik felt. He would like to end the series with another fine performance that will keep him under the radar.

8. Washington Sundar

The all-rounder has done reasonably well in two matches especially considering the fact that he was given the duty to operate with the new ball in the Power Play against big-hitting West Indian batsmen. He should be able to retain his place ahead of Rahul Chahar.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar led the bowling attack with aplomb in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. It also marked a continuing of successful comeback for Bhuvenshwar after suffering injury in the World Cup.

10. Deepak Chahar

Chahar has been excellent for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019. He was effective in the Power Plays and often MS Dhoni used him in a straight spell. Chahar also picked up wickets often in the IPL.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer did well without being extravagant in the first two matches. He could be retained unless the team management want to use another spinner and bring in Rahul Chahar.