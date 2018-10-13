Hyderabad Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Windies looking to break Pant-Rahane stand, India cross 200

Hyderabad, Oct 13: Umesh Yadav produced his Test career's best-ever performance with an impressive six-wicket haul to help India restrict West Indies to 311 in the first innings. Roston Chase completed his career's fourth Test century and guided his team to the 300-plus total before Umesh wreaked havoc with his pace bowling to get all three wickets on the second day of the Hyderabad Test.

Yadav (6/88) was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings and decimated the Windies batting attack. Yadav cleaned up overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo in the very first over and wrapped up Windies innings within 7 overs of the days play.

Roston Chase notched up his first century on the Indian soil but failed to convert it into a big knock and was finally dismissed for 106 by Yadav. On the very next ball, Yadav got rid of Shannon Gabriel for duck and ended the Windies innings.

In response, openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul looked to give India a positive start before the latter was dismissed for 4. But India had reached 61 by the time Rahul was dismissed because young Shaw was batting aggressively from the other end.

Earlier, debutant Shardul Thakur left the field early and was unable to return due to a groin injury, but some poor shot selections left the Windies up against it at 182-6. Thakur has been ruled out of the match due to a groin injury.

Umesh ended a seventh-wicket stand of 104 by removing Holder (52), but Chase was unbeaten on 98 when West Indies closed on 295-7 as they attempt to salvage a 1-1 draw in the series. Thakur was just four balls into his second over when he limped off, having been given the new ball after Holder won the toss and elected to bat on a flat pitch, West Indies surprisingly leaving out Kemar Roach as the skipper and Jomel Warrican came into the side.

