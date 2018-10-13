Hyderabad Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Windies looking to break Pant-Rahane stand, India cross 200

Hyderabad, Oct 13: Umesh Yadav produced his Test career's best-ever performance with an impressive six-wicket haul to help India restrict West Indies to 311 in the first innings. Roston Chase completed his career's fourth Test century and guided his team to the 300-plus total before Umesh wreaked havoc with his pace bowling to get all three wickets on the second day of the Hyderabad Test.
Yadav (6/88) was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings and decimated the Windies batting attack. Yadav cleaned up overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo in the very first over and wrapped up Windies innings within 7 overs of the days play.
Roston Chase notched up his first century on the Indian soil but failed to convert it into a big knock and was finally dismissed for 106 by Yadav. On the very next ball, Yadav got rid of Shannon Gabriel for duck and ended the Windies innings.
In response, openers Prithvi Shaw and Lokesh Rahul looked to give India a positive start before the latter was dismissed for 4. But India had reached 61 by the time Rahul was dismissed because young Shaw was batting aggressively from the other end.
Earlier, debutant Shardul Thakur left the field early and was unable to return due to a groin injury, but some poor shot selections left the Windies up against it at 182-6. Thakur has been ruled out of the match due to a groin injury.
Umesh ended a seventh-wicket stand of 104 by removing Holder (52), but Chase was unbeaten on 98 when West Indies closed on 295-7 as they attempt to salvage a 1-1 draw in the series. Thakur was just four balls into his second over when he limped off, having been given the new ball after Holder won the toss and elected to bat on a flat pitch, West Indies surprisingly leaving out Kemar Roach as the skipper and Jomel Warrican came into the side.
Here are the live updates:
India reach 230/4 after 60 overs. Pant - 43* and Rahane - 40* have forged a crucial 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
200 comes up for India with a boundary off Pant's bat. The southpaw got a breather on that delivery as the wicketkeeper failed to pouch the knick from his bat. Pant moves on to 28 but needs to bat with caution because India are still under pressure in this innings. They are still trail by 110 runs.
Too many extras conceded by West Indies bowlers.
Windies have conceded 16 extras out of the 173 in this innings. India on the other hand, had conceded 11 extras out of the 311. The trend for the Windies has been consistent in the Tests they've played this year. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/f12GBM2hXO— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 13, 2018
Play resumes after tea break and the Indian dressing room would hope they have a better show in the final session because the tourists are in control at the moment. If Windies manage to get a couple of wickets quickly then the hosts will be pushed to the walls. Pant and Rahane are out into the middle for India.
Tea break! India are 173/4 after 47 overs. Ajinkya Rahane - 19* and Rishabh Pant - 9* are present into the middle. Windies have dominated the second session as they've picked up 3 crucial wickets in this session as India are 138 runs behind them. The hosts have a big task ahead in the third session.
Big wicket for Windies.
Big breakthrough for Windies. Kohli looked in total command till he missed one from Holder, playing across the line. Couple of more wickets and India could be under duress. All eyes on young Pant, but this is the occasion for Rahane to play the Big Knock— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2018
Wicket! Virat Kohli - the in-form batsman - has been trapped LBW by Windies captain Jason Holder and on what time? Kohli departs for 45 and the partnership between him and Rahane has been broken. India have lost their 4th wicket as #DRS too couldn't rescue Kohli. The visitors would look to dominate the hosts now.
Four! Kohli gets a boundary on the penultimate ball of Devendra Bishoo's over and notched up 50-run stand between him and Rahane. India - 153/3 after 38 overs.
West Indies bowlers have put some brake on the flow of runs after getting the wickets of Shaw and Pujara. India have reached 133/3 after 30 overs with Kohli and Rahane into the middle.
Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara departs quickly after Shaw. The right-handed batsman edged the ball going away from him and the keeper pouched it comfortably. Gabriel gets a wicket too. India - 102/3.
Kohli gets off the mark with a single and that also brought 100 for India for the loss of 2 wickets.
Wicket! Prithvi Shaw is dismissed for 70 as he goes for an uppish drive and fails to find the gap and Hetmyer takes a simple catch. India lost their 2nd wicket for 98.
Shaw and Pujara resume innings in the post-lunch session and they would look to cement another big partnership between them.
Shaw has been nimble with his footwork today on this way to his second 50+ score in as many games. He has dominated the spinners scoring predominantly on the on-side and has preferred scoring behind square on the off-side against pacers. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/dpaPYtwksm— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 13, 2018
It's Lunch Time at Hyderabad! India are 80/1 in 16 overs in response to Windies 311. India have lost the wicket of struggling KL Rahul (4) early on but the teenage prodigy has batted well.
That's Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 80/1, trail Windies 311 by 231 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2018
Updates - https://t.co/U21NN9m6XC #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/pH1XcqGQRs
Prithvi joins another elite list!
50+ scores in first two inngs for India (Tests):— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 13, 2018
Dilawar Hussain
AG Kripal Singh
S Gavaskar
S Ganguly
R Dravid
S Raina
Rohit Sharma
PRITHVI SHAW#INDvWI
A comparison of Shaw's two fifties!
Prithvi Shaw:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 13, 2018
1st Test:
50 off 56 balls
100 off 99 balls
2nd Test:
50 off 39 balls#IndvWI
That's fifty for Shaw! The Prithvi Shaw 'show' continues as the 18-year-old brings up his half-century off 39 deliveries. The teenage sensation is looking in sublime touch and playing his trademark aggressive brand of cricket.
FIFTY!@PrithviShaw brings up his half-century off 39 deliveries in the 2nd Test at Hyderabad.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2018
Updates - https://t.co/U21NN9DHPa @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/r8Ykomtocd
India have reached 72 for the loss of 1 wicket after 12 overs. Prithvi Shaw survived for 45 in that over and he would aim not to repeat such mistakes. Cheteshwar Pujara is present on the other end for 5*.
Wicket! KL Rahul's poor form against Windies continues as he's been dismissed for 4 by Jason Holder. The ball came inside and the batsman looked to defend it but plays it on to the stumps. India lose their first wicket for 61 in the 9th over itself.
10 out of KL Rahul's last 12 dismissals (83.3%) against pacers have either been bowler or lbw. Prior to that, only 7 out his 22 dismissals (31.8%) against pacers came in that mode. #INDvWI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 13, 2018
4,4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Prithvi Shaw and he races away into 40s.
India reach 24/0 after 3 overs. This has been an explosive start from the Indians thanks to the aggressive intent from Prithvi Shaw. Meanwhile, Windies stumper Shane Dowrich hurt his knee while fielding and has been escorted out of the ground.
Four & SIX! Prithvi Shaw opens his account with a boundary towards point region. On the next ball, the teenager hammered a six over point region. India reach 15/0 after 1st over.
KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw begin India's innings while Shannon Gabriel starts with the new ball for the tourists. Windies would be looking to give those early jolts to the hosts to put them under pressure.
Some achievement for Umesh!
Umesh Yadav's 6/88 is the first six-wicket haul by an Indian pacer in a home Test since Javagal Srinath's 6/27 vs NZ in the 1999 Mohali Test. #INDvWI— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 13, 2018
Impressive show from Umesh on a flat track.
Of flat Indian tracks, Umesh Tadav has picked up wickets consistently with high pace and late swing. Surprisingly, he’s rarely first choice in more helpful conditions overseas— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2018
Wicket! Umesh dismisses Shannon Gabriel on the very next ball and Windies have been restricted to 311. This is the first six-wicket haul for him.
Wicket! Umesh Yadav cleans up Roston Chase for 106 and Windies are 9 down for 311. This is his second five-wicket haul in Tests.
Sterling century from Chase.
Sterling century by Roston Chase. Has given West Indies a modest score to defend af least— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2018
300 up for Windies with a maximum from Jomel Warrican off Kuldeep Yadav.
That's a Century!! Roston Chase takes a single off Kuldeep Yadav to complete his fourth Test ton. The cricketer has slammed his second ton against India and first on India soil.
Classy and controlled 4th test hundred by Roston Chase. A reminder of his his stonewalling efforts against Pakistan in 2017. #TOPCLASS.— ian bishop (@irbishi) October 13, 2018
Wicket! Umesh Yadav gets a wicket in his very first over of the day's play. Devendra Bishoo has been bowled for 2.India get a wicket on the sixth ball of the day's play and Windies are 8 down for 296.
Roston Chase (98*) and Devendra Bishoo are into the middle to resume batting on Day 2. Umesh starts the first over for India.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here