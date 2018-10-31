India Vs West Indies: Here's Probable India XI for 5th ODI in Thiruvananthapuram

1. Rohit Sharma

After two straight poor outings, Rohit Sharma returned to his form by playing a mammoth 162-run knock. The right-handed batsman paced the innings at Brabourne Stadium in his own trademark style.

Initially, he took his time to reach fifty and shifted the gears after that. Rohit not just slammed his 21st ODI century and went on becoming the only batsman to have posted a score of 150-plus on 7 occasions.

Once he reached to his century, Rohit was hitting boundaries and sixes at will and it is this quality of the Mumbaikar that makes him a treat to watch. The crowd at Thiruvananthapuram would also be hoping for another big knock from the Hitman.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi-batsman has had a forgettable series so far and he's himself to be blamed for that. Dhawan got off to a decent start on three occasions in the series but failed to capitalise upon them.

The southpaw threw his wicket way in the last three games and denied himself a big knock on all three occasions in the series. Team and fans would be hoping that Dhawan makes most of the occasion in Thiruvananthapuram to get some confidence.

3. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has been by far the best batsman between the two sides in this series, by a huge margin. With three centuries so far in 4 games, fans must be hoping the captain charismatic scores another fine ton in the last ODI.

Kohli has been rested for the three-T20I series against the Windies, so the captain charismatic must be hoping to score another ton before going for the break.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabadi batman slammed a composed century in the fourth ODI and further cemented his position in the ODI squad. Rayudu's good form also settles the debate for India's No. 4 batsman in the ODI.

The right-handed batsman has been batting well in the series and that ton in Mumbai must have further boosted his morale. Team management would hope Rayudu continues his good form in the fifth ODI as well.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran cricketer hasn't been in the best of form with his bat lately. Dhoni's constant struggles with the bat have raised question marks over his batting potential, and eventually his position in the side.

Dhoni will without any doubt feature in India's ODI squad till WC 2019, but he should definitely perform with the bat. However, his experience behind the stumps and quick glovework are still a treat to watch.

6. Kedar Jadhav

The Pune batsman has made it to the side after remaining off the field in the first three games due to a hamstring injury. Kedar played a decent cameo in the previous game. He must be hoping to perform both with the bat as well as with the ball in the fifth ODI, if he gets a chance.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder was picked up for the fourth ODI after being dropped in the third. Jadeja picked up a wicket and conceded just 39 runs from his full quota of 10 overs.

He was brought into the side as a replacement to Yuzvendra Chahal - who has been pretty expensive in this series. It seems that the left-arm finger spinner would be preferred over Chahal in the final game as well.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After a forgettable outing in the third ODI, Bhuvneshwar seemed to find his form back in the fourth ODI.

The right-arm pacer only had to bowl 5 overs and picked up a wicket as well at Brabourne Stadium. The team management must be looking to give him as many games as possible for the more he plays the better he gets.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman was the pick of the bowlers in the fourth ODI as he returned with 3/42. Kuldeep looked dangerous in the middle-overs. After the pacers cleaned up Windies top-order cheaply, Kuldeep joined the party and ripped them apart in the run chase.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's speed, accuracy and yorkers have played a big role in India's limited over success over the year. He was given a break in the first ODIs and his absence was palpable as Windies batsmen made merry against Shami and Umesh, plundering runs at more than seven an over. Now that Bumrah is back, Kohli will be hoping to contain the opposition batsmen.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The youngster picked up 3 wickets in the fourth ODI and impressed everyone with his swing and pace. The left-arm pacer was the wreaker in chief with the new ball. Khaleel would be rewarded for his good show in the previous game.