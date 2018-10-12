Hyderabad Test, Live Updates, Day 1: Kuldeep traps Brathwaite for 14; WI two down

Hyderabad, Oct 12: West Indies captain Jason Holder returned to the side for the second Test match against India and elected to bat first after winning the toss against India here on Friday (October 12).
India are leading the two-match series 1-0 and would be looking to clean sweep the series but the tourists, who are boosted with the inclusion of their captain and key pacer Holder, would have the other ideas at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
India have rested their strike pacer Mohammad Shami and handed over the debut cap to Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur. Ironically, Thakur was first picked up for the Indian side when Virat Kohli and company last toured West Indies for a Test series.
As the Windies are batting first they would hope for a positive start against the hosts and dominate the opening session of the match.
Here are the live updates from the match:
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav gives Windies their second jolt as he traps Kraigg Brathwaite for 22. The batsman opted for a review but in vain. WI - 52/2 after 23 overs.
West Indies 47/1 after 22 overs.
Wicket! R Ashwin draws the first blood for India as he removes Kieran Powell for 22. It was a premeditated shot from the opener and Ravindra Jadeja pouches it comfortably. WI - 32/1 in 11.1 overs.
After 10 overs, Windies have scored 31 without any loss. A decent batting performance from their openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite. They have played some attacking shots and Powell used the DRS wisely to save himself.
Reprieve! Kieran Powell (16) survives as he uses the DRS to overturn the LBW decision against him. There was an edge from the bat which the field umpire failed to read. WI - 26/0 after 6 overs.
West Indies are off to a decent start as they have reached 26/0 after 5 overs.
Injury Scare? Shardul Thakur has hurt his foot and being taken out of the field for some treatment in his very second over of the day's play. He's bowled just 10 deliveries and walked out of the field. It's a matter of concern for skipper Kohli for India are playing with just two quicks and they'll be forced to introduce spin early from the other end.
Shardul Thakur bowls his first over in Test cricket and leaks just 1 run off it. That over should have calmed his nerves. West Indies - 9/0 after 2 overs.
Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell open innings for Windies and Umesh Yadav starts with the new ball for India. The has a poor start as he concedes two boundaries in the very first over. Wayward bowling from the strike pacer as he didn't get the line he was looking for all along.
A moment to remember and cherish for Shardul Thakur.
📸📸— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018
Moment to cherish 🤙👏#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/a5Hm9g3wiE
Thakur gets his debut cap!
👏👏 Proud moment for @imShard as he receives his Test cap from @RaviShastriOfc, becomes the 294th player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/2XcClLka9a— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.
Holder wins the toss!
Update from the toss.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018
Windies have won the toss and elect to bat first in the 2nd Test at Hyderabad.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/K3k1yV4tpF
The lop-sided matches are hardly the kind of preparation the Indian team would have wanted before the big-ticket series against Australia starting December.
Kohli's team might not be able to escape a sense of deja vu as it goes into the second Test. In 2011, India dominated West Indies 2-0 in a one-sided series before crashing to a 0-4 defeat against Australia Down Under.
Similarly, in 2013 when India won both Test matches well inside three days, the next tour of South Africa didn't pan out well as they lost the series. It is just an indicator that the West Indies Test teams over the years have not been competitive enough to challenge the Indian team, which is any way formidable on home turf.
In contests like these, the focus is on challenging one's own self which skipper Virat Kohli did in the first Test where he scored 139 off 230 balls. While 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw expectedly hogged the limelight with a smashing ton on debut, Kohli's innings was a master-class of how to set a different challenge for oneself as a batsman.
