Hyderabad Test, Live Updates, Day 1: Kuldeep traps Brathwaite for 14; WI two down

Hyderabad, Oct 12: West Indies captain Jason Holder returned to the side for the second Test match against India and elected to bat first after winning the toss against India here on Friday (October 12).

India are leading the two-match series 1-0 and would be looking to clean sweep the series but the tourists, who are boosted with the inclusion of their captain and key pacer Holder, would have the other ideas at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India have rested their strike pacer Mohammad Shami and handed over the debut cap to Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur. Ironically, Thakur was first picked up for the Indian side when Virat Kohli and company last toured West Indies for a Test series.

As the Windies are batting first they would hope for a positive start against the hosts and dominate the opening session of the match.

Here are the live updates from the match:

The lop-sided matches are hardly the kind of preparation the Indian team would have wanted before the big-ticket series against Australia starting December.

Kohli's team might not be able to escape a sense of deja vu as it goes into the second Test. In 2011, India dominated West Indies 2-0 in a one-sided series before crashing to a 0-4 defeat against Australia Down Under.

Similarly, in 2013 when India won both Test matches well inside three days, the next tour of South Africa didn't pan out well as they lost the series. It is just an indicator that the West Indies Test teams over the years have not been competitive enough to challenge the Indian team, which is any way formidable on home turf.

In contests like these, the focus is on challenging one's own self which skipper Virat Kohli did in the first Test where he scored 139 off 230 balls. While 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw expectedly hogged the limelight with a smashing ton on debut, Kohli's innings was a master-class of how to set a different challenge for oneself as a batsman.