India vs West Indies: Ist T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming & more

By
India face West Indies in the first T20I
India face West Indies in the first T20I

Florida, August 2: India will resume their international commitments with a T20I against the West Indies here on Saturday (August 3). This the first match Virat Kohli and his band will play after getting knocked out of the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019 in early July.

India will be eager to start a fresh season with a win and in the T20Is, they will go with a team that has its accent on young names, especially in the bowling department. Can they achieve the desired result? Here's MyKhel preview of India vs West Indies first T20I.

1. INDIA

1. INDIA

India will be looking to do early running in the T20I series. They will be mindful of the fact that West Indies will not be pushovers in this format as they had won the World Cup twice. India will also field a young bowling line-up comprising Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Only Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are with any considerable international experience.

2. WEST INDIES

2. WEST INDIES

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, West Indies will be eager to taste success and they will be more than happy to play a format in which they have clear liking. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine etc are quite at home in this format and they will be eyeing to floor a young Indian team.

3. INDIA -- KEY MEN

3. INDIA -- KEY MEN

1. Rohit Sharma. 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 3. Rishabh Pant.

4. WEST INDIES -- KEY MEN

4. WEST INDIES -- KEY MEN

1. Andre Russell. 2. Sunil Narine. 3. Shimron Hetmyer

5. SQUADS

5. SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

6. TELECAST DETAILS

6. TELECAST DETAILS

The match will be live on Sony TEN networks from 8 PM IST. It will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
