India vs West Indies: Ist T20I: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming & more

1. INDIA
India will be looking to do early running in the T20I series. They will be mindful of the fact that West Indies will not be pushovers in this format as they had won the World Cup twice. India will also field a young bowling line-up comprising Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Only Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are with any considerable international experience.
2. WEST INDIES
After a disappointing World Cup campaign, West Indies will be eager to taste success and they will be more than happy to play a format in which they have clear liking. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine etc are quite at home in this format and they will be eyeing to floor a young Indian team.
3. INDIA -- KEY MEN
1. Rohit Sharma. 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 3. Rishabh Pant.
4. WEST INDIES -- KEY MEN
1. Andre Russell. 2. Sunil Narine. 3. Shimron Hetmyer
5. SQUADS
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.
6. TELECAST DETAILS
The match will be live on Sony TEN networks from 8 PM IST. It will be streamed live on Sony LIV.