India Vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah claims a hat-trick, becomes third Indian bowler to do so in Tests

The speedster took the wickets of Darren Bravo, Sharmarh Brooks and Roston Chase to claim the record. He's joined the elite list of Harbhajan Singh (2000-01 Vs Australia) and Irfan Pathan (2005-06 Vs Pakistan), who have also picked up hat-tricks in Test cricket for India.

Bumrah was bowling the 9th over of the West Indies' innings when he picked up the hat-trick.

Here's how the three hat-trick deliveries panned out:

8.2: OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Darren Bravo. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Rahul. This is a special spell by Bumrah. Getting the ball to move plenty from left to right and there is nothing the left-handers can do against it. Nothing wrong by Bravo, it was just a brilliant delivery. Darren Bravo c Lokesh Rahul b Jasprit Bumrah 4 (8)

8.3: OUT! L.B.W. Jasprit Bumrah to Sharmarh Brooks. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to. Two in two. That hooping swing which Bumrah gets, this time back into Brooks. Smacks him on the front pad and the finger goes up. Hopeful review with the replay showing all three reds. Sharmarh Brooks lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 0 (1)

8.4: OUT! L.B.W. Jasprit Bumrah to Roston Chase. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to. This is outstanding swing bowling at pace. Bumrah completes the hat-trick and he might have his captain to thank. He believes there is an inside edge but Kohli thinks otherwise and asks for the review. No bat involved and the ball would be going on to smash into leg stump. Roston Chase lbw b Jasprit Bumrah 0 (1).

Bumrah picked all first five wickets of the West Indies innings after Indian innings folded for 416 in the 140.1 overs while batting first. Hanuma Vihari slammed his maiden Test century while Ishant Sharma notched up his first Test fifty in his 92nd Test.