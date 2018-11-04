India Vs West Indies, Live Updates, 1st T20I: Kuldeep bags a three-for; WI post 109/8

Kolkata, Nov 4: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase against West Indies in the first T20I here on Sunday (November 4) here at Eden Gardens.

India are playing two debutants in Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed while the Windies have handed the debut caps to three players i.e. Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, and Kharry Pierre.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal - are not part of the side tonight. Umesh has been inducted into the side in place of unfit Bhuvneshwar.

West Indies tour of India has entered its final leg as the three-match T20I series. This is the first game India are playing sans MS Dhoni - who has not been included in the squad for the T20I series. India captain Virat Kohli - who will 30 within a few hours - is also not part of the T20 side as the Men In Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Windies have had a forgettable tour so far but the reigning T20 champions would be eager to turn the tides in the shortest format in which the Caribbeans have been a force to reckon with.

Under the leadership of Carlos Brathwaite, who at the same venue in 2016 dashed the hopes of the English side to lift the World T20 Trophy with four consecutive sixes, would be looking to continue his team's domination over India in the shortest format.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard - T20 specialists.

The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17. India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will be part of the Playing XI while Pant would be donning the gloves.

