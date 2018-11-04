India Vs West Indies, Live Updates, 1st T20I: Kuldeep bags a three-for; WI post 109/8

Kolkata, Nov 4: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase against West Indies in the first T20I here on Sunday (November 4) here at Eden Gardens.
India are playing two debutants in Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed while the Windies have handed the debut caps to three players i.e. Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, and Kharry Pierre.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal - are not part of the side tonight. Umesh has been inducted into the side in place of unfit Bhuvneshwar.
West Indies tour of India has entered its final leg as the three-match T20I series. This is the first game India are playing sans MS Dhoni - who has not been included in the squad for the T20I series. India captain Virat Kohli - who will 30 within a few hours - is also not part of the T20 side as the Men In Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma.
Windies have had a forgettable tour so far but the reigning T20 champions would be eager to turn the tides in the shortest format in which the Caribbeans have been a force to reckon with.
Under the leadership of Carlos Brathwaite, who at the same venue in 2016 dashed the hopes of the English side to lift the World T20 Trophy with four consecutive sixes, would be looking to continue his team's domination over India in the shortest format.
The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard - T20 specialists.
The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17. India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will be part of the Playing XI while Pant would be donning the gloves.
Here are the live updates from the 1st T20I:
A boundary on the final ball of the final over and Windies manage to post 109/8 in stipulated 20 overs. Kuldeep 3/13 was the pick of the bowlers for India as tourists failed with the bat.
16 runs leaked by Umesh Yadav from his final over of the game. Keemo Paul smashed back-to-back boundaries to take his team past 100. Umesh ends his full quota of 4 overs with 1/36. Not the best of performance from the pacer in this game as he was brought in place of unfit Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He would certainly lose his spot in the game when Bhuvi is back. WI - 103/8 after 19 overs.
Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed gets his maiden T20I wicket as Fabian Allen is caught in the deep by Umesh Yadav. Allen - the debutant - departs for 27. WI - 87/8 in 18 overs.
11 runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah from his 3rd over of the innings. WIndies have reached 81/7 in 17 overs. They haven't scored too many boundaries and sixes tonight.
Windies managed to scored only 7 boundaries in the first 15 overs. In T20Is history, they've scored fewer boundaries in the first 15 overs of an innings on only seven previous occasions. On an average, they score 13 boundaries going into the death overs.#INDvWI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 4, 2018
7 runs conceded by Umesh from the first over of his second spell. West Indies are 70/7 after 16 overs. It should have been 8 had Rahul caught that skier.
During Tests it felt that Windies batsmen were playing T20.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 4, 2018
In T20 it feels as if they’re playing T10. 🙈😐 #IndvWI
Dismal batting performance from the Windies so far.
Oh, West Indies! What is it with you and wrist spin?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2018
Wicket! Third wicket for Kuldeep Yadav as he traps Carlos Brathwaite in front and the umpire hardly had any trouble raising his fingers. Skipper departs for 4. WI - 63/7.
Wicket! Rovman Powell failed to read the googly from Kuldeep Yadav and ended up nicking it. Dinesh Karthik - man behind the stumps - takes a sharp catch. Karthik has kept a lot for Kuldeep in the IPL and had no trouble catching it. Powell departs for 4. WI - 56/6.
4 runs and a wicket came from the second over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Half of the Windies side is back in the dugout. But Carlos Brathwaite is out into the middle. WI - 53/5 after 11 overs.
Wicket! Darren Bravo looked to clear Kuldeep Yadav over mid-on but failed to get the elevation as Shikhar Dhawan takes a well-judged catch near the boundary ropes. Bravo made 5 before dismissal and departed after playing an irresponsible shot. Kuldeep gets his first wicket. WI - 49/5 in 10.1 overs.
Wicket! Kieron Pollard looked to clear Krunal Pandya over long-on but didn't get the elevation and Manish Pandey takes a simple catch in the deep. First international wicket for Senior Pandya brother. Pollard walks back for 14. WI - 47/4 after 9.2 overs.
Celebrations galore for @krunalpandya24 as he gets his first international wicket 🕺🕺#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/AYFsHS7Y6p— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018
SIX!! Kieron Pollard hammers Krunal Pandya over long-on for a maximum. That maximum was 80-meter long. There are quite a few big hitters in Windies ranks. Expect some big shots in this game. WI - 44/3 after 8 overs.
Tidy over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah as he concedes just three from his second over. Windies are 34/3 after 7 overs.
5 overs have been bowled and WI are 29/3 against India. Good work from the Indian pacers in the powerplay so far.
Wicket! In-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer mistimes the pace and bounce bowled by Bumrah as he was never in control of the shot and the ball went upward. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch with his gloves, second catch for him. Hetmyer departs for 10. WI - 28/3.
Wicket-maiden over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. That wicket, however, came in a run out. WI - 22/2 after 4 overs. Hetmyer and Pollard are present in the middle.
Run Out! Mix-up into the middle costs Shai Hope his wicket as he's been run out. He looked for a quick single which wasn't there for the taking. The return throw from KL Rahul towards the wicketkeeper wasn't clean but Manish Pandey catches the ball and dislodges the bails as both the batsmen ran towards the non-strikers' end. Hope departs for 14. WI - 22/2
Wicket! Umesh Yadav strikes with the new ball for India. Denesh Ramdin edges the outswinger and Dinesh Karthik takes the catch behind the stumps. Ramdin departs for 2. WI - 16/1 in 2.1 overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma has asked Khaleel to bowl with the new ball. This means Jasprit Bumrah will be the first change bowler for India.
Umesh Yadav concedes 8 runs from the first over he bowled. Two boundaries hit by Shai Hope in that over Windies - 8/0 after 1st over.
Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin are into the middle to open innings for the Windies. Umesh Yadav starts with the new ball for India.
Former India captain Mohd. Azharuddin rings the bell at Eden Gardens to signal the start of play.
Windies (Playing XI): Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin(w), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuneshwar Kumar miss out from the 12 probables announced yesterday. Bhuvi is unwell and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.
Toss: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to chase.
Not the best of year for Windies in T20I, this 2018.
The reigning T20 champions haven't had the best run in shortest format after the 2016 World T20. They've won only 9 out of 24 T20Is, with a win percentage of 38%. Their win percentage drop to 22.2% in T20Is in 2018.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/g08D8iXvd4— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 4, 2018
Three debutants for Windies - Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, and Kharry Pierre.
Moments to remember!
It's a proud moment for @krunalpandya24 and Khaleel Ahmed as they are all set to make their T20I debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/l4Ovn8u5eC— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018
1st T20I: 2 debutants for Team India tonight. Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed get their T20I debut caps
📸📸 FRAMED 🙌🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/W4B0YWaFLP— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018
Rohit Sharma has hit most SIXES in International Cricket, since January 2016.
Most sixes in international cricket...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 4, 2018
since Jan 2016 (Balls/6)
173 - Rohit Sharma (27)
103 - Martin Guptill (29)
94 - Colin Munro (13)
90 - Aaron Finch (28)
84 - Jos Buttler (34)
The 12-man India squad for the first T20I was announced on Saturday. Seems Krunal Pandya is set to get his T20I debut cap tonight.
India's 12 for the 1st T2OI against Windies. #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2018
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
There are clouds hovering over Eden Gardens' sky.
Two hours before the first ball. Still a long way to go till the Eden is in full capacity. Slightly cloudy conditions, here's hoping the rain stays away. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/FxSv7f7tzg— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 4, 2018
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first T20I encounter between India and West Indies.
